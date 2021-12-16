ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnstile Make Their TV Debut on Seth Meyers: Watch

By Nina Corcoran
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 15 hours ago
Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile made their TV debut last night (December 15) as the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. They delivered a performance...

Banana 101.5

Detroit Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band Will Make Their National TV Debut Dec 15 on E!

Detroit Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Crazy Babies are set to make their national television debut when they perform on the Jimmy Fallon produced show 'Clash of The Cover Bands.'. Clash of the Cover Bands which premeired back in Oct is a competition television series that airs on E! The show has Stephen "tWitch" Boss as host, Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert and Ester Dean as judges. The show is produced by Jimmy Fallon.
FLINT, MI
gratefulweb.com

Renowned Drummer Nikki Glaspie To Guest On Late Night With Seth Meyers Tonight!

Tonight, celebrated drummer Nikki Glaspie returns to Late Night With Seth Meyers to begin her four-night residency behind the kit with the 8G Band Dec. 6-9. This marks Glaspie’s third in-studio appearance on the show, and she performs in support of her band The Nth Power’s new album, Reverence. "I'm...
MUSIC
Billboard

Gang of Youths Make ‘Late Show’ Debut With ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’: Watch

The secret is out: Gang of Youths is one of the best live acts doing the rounds right now. One of the best rock bands, period. Led by the charismatic hunk of a man that is David Le’aupepe, the Sydney band was crowned kings of Australian rock ‘n roll at the 2017 ARIA Awards, where they dominated with four wins, including best group and album of the year for their chart-topping sophomore set Go Farther in Lightness.
MUSIC
Vulture

Watch Seth Meyers and Will Forte Get Very Drunk and Rub Their Noses Together

Seth Myers is back with the late-night segment that makes us fear for his liver. This time, his celeb day-drinking partner of choice is Will Forte, who reprises his titular role in Peacock’s upcoming MacGruber series. The 12-minute clip starts off with a drinking game that culminates in the pair drinking a truly atrocious mixture of beer, cold-brew coffee, milk, maple syrup, hot sauce, and cheese whip. To each their own? They then continue taking shots while Forte attempts to identify actors by their hair, match close-up shots of himself to his films, and do impressions of everyone from Christopher Walken to the Mona Lisa. In case there was any doubt as to how close these two Saturday Night Live alums are, Forte intimately rubs his nose on Myers’s nose no less than three times while trying to make him laugh. “I cheated on my wife there,” Forte says, after leaning in so close that he eventually presses a kiss on Myers’s lips. The video ends with Forte singing along to “Just Once,” because there’s nothing to end a night — sorry, day — like drunk karaoke.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Wet Leg perform Chaise Longue on Late Night With Seth Meyers

UK indie duo Wet Leg appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to make their US TV debut, performing their breakthrough hit Chaise Longue. The viral hit – a joyfully insouciant blend of deadpan delivery over an infectious bed of guitar – helped the relatively new band shoot to recognition upon its release back in June.
MUSIC
Vulture

Turnstile Brought the Mosh Pit to Your Living Room in Late-Night TV Debut

It’s been a banner year for Turnstile, the Baltimore hard-core band that not only released some of 2021’s best rock music on third album GLOW ON (with hip-hop producer Mike Elizondo and R&B experimentalist Blood Orange), but played multiple well-received tours (including as the only rock act on $uicideboy$’s Grey Day tour) and showed heavily on year-end lists (including Vulture’s own Best Songs of 2021, featuring “BLACKOUT”). The cherry on top of it all was last night, when Turnstile played its TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, an extremely rare feat for a hard-core band. The band plowed through two songs off GLOW ON: the anthemic opener “MYSTERY” and absolutely brutal “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION.” Absent a live audience to mosh and stage dive, Turnstile still brought 110 percent energy to the Late Night stage — and to living rooms across the country, where, if you knew what was up, you were headbanging along. To paraphrase the band, we want to thank Seth Meyers for letting Turnstile be themselves.
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ Has ’90s Nostalgia with a Hilariously Sharp Edge

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’: Netflix Even a minute longer, and “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” probably wouldn’t work. With a handful of weekend cartoon parodies, fake commercials/trailers, and a wacky brother hijinks framing device, taking on any more than a half-hour at a time would be a recipe for this Netflix show to overstay its welcome. Improbably, though, it doesn’t. Never spending more than a few minutes in any of these worlds, “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” (take the first letters of each name in...
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

WATCH: Seth Meyers and Will Forte Get Intimate While Day Drinking

Seth Meyers couldn't have asked for a better drinking buddy for his final "Day Drinking" segment of 2021. Last night, the Late Night host recruited Will Forte for hours of drunken midday shenanigans, including a MacGruber drinking game, a facial hair quiz, and a moment of reflection about their favorite Saturday Night Live impressions. The highlight came at the end of the segment, when Forte attempted to make Meyers break character by kissing and caressing his face. If you've ever wanted to see Will Forte and Seth Meyers nose-to-nose, now's your chance.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Monday: Superstore creator's new comedy American Auto rolls onto NBC

What if children's television was educational, inclusive, and even loving? That's what the creators of Sesame Street asked themselves back in the 1960s. What Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrissett, Jim Henson, and Frank Oz came up with — a show that saw friendly monsters happily coexisting with people of all backgrounds on bustling city streets — changed television and children's programming forever. HBO's documentary, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, tells the story of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the rest of the beloved gang and the brilliant minds that brought them to our screens. —Ashley Boucher.
TV SERIES
Variety

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, James Corden Unite for Google Commercial Triple Play (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden all have extra work this evening. The three late-night hosts will on Wednesday night make nods to Google and a new commercial from the company that highlights how consumers searched for ways to heal and come back during a difficult year, part of a rare triple play that weaves an advertiser’s message across three different late-night programs in the same time span. The project has been in the works for almost three months, says Joe Mina, senior vice president for news, late-night and daytime sales at ViacomCBS, which broadcasts “The Late Show” and “The Late...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Ela Minus Shares New Video For “N19 5NF”: Watch

Ela Minus has shared the video for her song “N19 5NF,” the opener of her 2020 album acts of rebellion. She also teased part of a new, unnamed track in the video’s opening club scene. Check out the video, shot in Mexico City and directed by Losmose, below.
MUSIC
E! News

Wine Time! Watch a First Look at NBC's Grand Crew Opening Credits

Watch: "Grand Crew" Opening Intro Brings the Vibes. A wine-in-a-million show. Allow E! News to introduce what's sure to be your new favorite comedy series, Grand Crew. The NBC show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart, all of whom star as members of a tight-knit friend group simply trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, staying close through it all by making sure to always find the time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down."
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Will Forte explains why he jokingly proposed to Seth Meyers' sister-in-law at an SNL after-party

Who's responsible for Seth Meyers' happy ending? None other than Will Forte. While visiting his friend's talk show on Tuesday night, Meyers revealed that Forte was partially responsible for Meyers' current happy marriage thanks to how slow he was taking his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Alexi Ashe. So when Forte showed up at a Saturday Night Live after-party and learned that Meyers still hadn't proposed to his girlfriend after five years, he took matters into his own hands.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Set for Sundance 2022

Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January. Created by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), the project includes previously unreleased archival footage of the young Kanye West at work. Netflix shared a clip from the project in September, but has yet to reveal the documentary’s premiere date on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

BadBadNotGood’s Matthew Tavares Shares Statement on Departure From Band

In October 2019, BadBadNotGood co-founder Matthew Tavares left the Toronto-based group. This past weekend, Tavares addressed the reasons for his departure in an Instagram post. He referred to the environment within the band as “negative,” stating, “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore.” He also discussed the band’s “lack of acknowledgement” of him since he left BadBadNotGood, pointing out that “their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name.” Find Tavares’ full statement on Instagram.
MUSIC
