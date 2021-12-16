ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Brazil 2021/22 sugar output falls sharply due to adverse weather

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes in the previous cycle, as adverse weather conditions affected current sugarcane crop, industry group...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases further as weak charts, export competition weigh

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended losses on Thursday as weak chart signals and export competition from Black Sea and southern hemisphere suppliers weighed on prices. Soybeans were firm, supported by a rebound in vegetable oil markets, while corn was little changed as traders continued to assess weather prospects for South American crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at $7.52 a bushel by 1322 GMT. It earlier rose slightly before turning lower to trade near a seven-week low struck on Wednesday, when the contract shed almost 4%. "For now it's hard to predict if Chicago prices will hold this technical floor," a European trader said. Euronext March wheat also slipped further to touch a near two-month low at 272.75 euros ($309.35) a tonne, as a rise in the euro added to technical pressure. Wheat futures have retreated since multi-year highs set last month as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and easing concerns about global wheat supply have encouraged selling. A wheat tender held this week by Algeria exacerbated selling pressure as traders expect the importer to overlook French wheat and take supplies from Argentina and Ukraine. A drier spell in Australia has also tempered fears over rain damage to what is forecast to be a record harvest. Selling momentum has built up this week despite a string of other import tenders and reports that Russia is considering a smaller wheat export quota than previously planned. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $1274-1/4 a bushel, helped by strength in soyoil and palm oil. The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said soyoil supplies among its U.S. members slipped in November, surprising analysts who had expected stockpiles to climb. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.86-1/2 a bushel. The risk of persisting dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina in the coming weeks, despite rain relief for crops in recent days, was underpinning soy and corn markets, traders said. Prices at 1322 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 752.00 -4.00 -0.53 640.50 17.41 CBOT corn 586.50 0.75 0.13 484.00 21.18 CBOT soy 1274.25 11.75 0.93 1311.00 -2.80 Paris wheat 272.50 -3.25 -1.18 195.50 39.39 Paris maize 242.25 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 10.62 Paris rape 713.25 10.75 1.53 418.25 70.53 WTI crude oil 71.29 0.42 0.59 48.52 46.93 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.01 0.50 1.2100 -6.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina farm belt set for high temperatures, then rain - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, after it warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on production. The South American...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
