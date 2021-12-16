ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta restaurant transforms into cozy mountain lodge

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the mood for a warm, cozy getaway...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
EatThis

Popeyes Is Getting Rid Of This Restaurant Feature For Good

It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

A server in Atlanta who is going through hard times was happy to receive a $40 tip from a satisfied customer on a meal that wasn’t even $30. But the customer didn't think that was enough.
ATLANTA, GA
1029thebuzz.com

What NOT to do when at McDonald’s!

All Crystal and Marshall Wallace wanted was Splenda in their tea. When they were at a McDonald’s Drive-thru in Atlanta, they were told they would need to come inside and get said Splenda. Came inside they did! Crystal(who’s maiden name is probably Meth) came in through the window. Marshall chose the door and then picked up a chair and trashed the place WHILE threatening employees. Reminder that when things don’t go your way, you can’t just resort to attack mode…that gets ya arrested!
MCDONALD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Mountain Lodge#In The Mood#Food Drink
Only In Georgia

There Is An Entire Mountaintop Christmas Adventure In Georgia And It’s Absolutely Delightful

A trip to Stone Mountain in Georgia with the family often does not disappoint. Whether you’re visiting during Halloween for their annual pumpkin festival or simply during a warm spring day, this mountaintop adventure is a true gem. But for anyone who hasn’t been to Stone Mountain during the holiday season, get ready for the most delightful experience. Stone Mountain Christmas in Georgia is the holiday celebration that you will want to make your annual family tradition.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At This Nostalgic Eatery In Georgia

Throughout the years, restaurants continue to reinvent a beloved culinary staple – the burger. This fan-favorite meal can be elevated with the wildest toppings or dressed down in classic fashion. We’re quite partial to those nostalgic eateries in Georgia, the ones where you can snag a good old-fashioned classic burger, with no frills and all flavor. Sound like a great meal? Then you’ll love a visit to this 1920’s gem, Charlie Joseph’s in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Georgia

6 Georgia Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

There are certain places in Georgia where you can sit down for a meal, but really it’s so much more than that. Whether it’s a uniquely decorated atmosphere or a fun and funky ambiance, we love restaurants in Georgia that offer up more than just good eats. Here are a few of our favorites, where […] The post 6 Georgia Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Legendary anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson joins Atlanta stations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legendary Atlanta news anchor and journalist Monica Kaufman Pearson has signed a two-year deal to host two programs at CBS46/WGCL-TV and Peachtree TV/WPCH-TV, now owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, which also owns WRDW/WAGT. One of the programs will be an interview-themed series launching in February 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Denver

These tacos in South Denver are worth talking about

This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to El Sampa Taquería Bar in south Denver, where Alayna is already planning her next trip back.Apart from the top-notch tacos and warm atmosphere, the family-run business specializes in authentic Mexican seafood, including fresh ceviche and shrimp cocktails, along with some seriously delicious snacks, like mangonadas and tostilocos.The staff know how to make a mean michelada — a spicy Mexican sipper made with beer, lime and tomato juices — that is hands-down one of the best in the city. What to order: Two fish tacos (but it's hard to wrong with anything).Cost: $5.40 eachWhat makes them special: These babies are loaded — and two will leave you stuffed. Crispy pieces of perfectly fried fish are encased in two homemade corn tortillas and topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado slices and a generous drizzle of chipotle mayo.Pro tip: Keep an ear out. Your name is announced over a speaker when your meal is ready, and drink orders are shouted from the bar. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland Scene

All The Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2021

While 2021 wasn't as devastating as 2020 for restaurant closings, we still lost our fair share of beloved restaurants and bars this year. Whether it was due to the pandemic, staffing issues or simply just time to shut it down, some of our favorites served their last dish.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy