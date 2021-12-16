ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises about 2% on strong U.S. demand, upbeat Fed outlook

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. CL00,. +0.48%. CLG22,. +0.48%. , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11,...
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months last Tuesday. Read full article. Shell Makes Another Discovery In...
sacramentosun.com

Oil to hit $100 Goldman Sachs

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts the price of oil could hit $100 per barrel next year and that demand may reach a new record high in 2022 and 2023. Damien Courvalin, the bank's head of energy research, explained that soaring inflation in the US and elsewhere would eventually affect oil services and lead to a price hike.
investing.com

Oil Pares Second Weekly Gain as Omicron Muddies Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in three days, paring a second weekly gain, as concerns about the impact on demand of the rapidly spreading omicron strain of coronavirus and tighter monetary policy played off against positive U.S. inventory data and a weakening dollar. Futures in New York...
CNBC

Oil hits $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the U.S....
jwnenergy.com

Oil rises on hawkish Fed and as U.S. demand withstands omicron

Oil rose after U.S. crude stockpiles fell the most since September and a more hawkish Federal Reserve spurred a broader rally in financial markets on speculation it can slow inflation without derailing growth. Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.5 per cent after recovering from omicron concern in...
mining.com

Copper price jumps on Fed’s upbeat view

The copper price jumped on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve’s upbeat reading of the world’s largest economy stoked risk appetite. March delivery contracts were exchanging hands for $4.32 a pound ($9,504 a tonne) by midday on the Comex market in New York, up 3.2% compared to Wednesday’s closing.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
OilPrice.com

OPEC Confident About Oil Demand Despite Omicron Cases

While the IEA believes Omicron will dent global oil demand, OPEC remains confident that demand will continue to bounce back strongly from its pandemic lows. - Despite fears of Omicron playing a large role in markets and the media, OPEC raised its global oil demand forecast for Q1 2022 this week, arguing that Omicron would only have a mild and brief impact.
MySanAntonio

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
