Oil rises about 2% on strong U.S. demand, upbeat Fed outlook

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO