Computers

Everything 1.4.1.1015 [Update]

By Razvan Serea
Neowin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Everything" is search engine that locates files and folders by filename instantly for Windows. Unlike Windows search "Everything" initially displays every file and folder on your computer (hence the name "Everything"). You type in a search filter to limit...

www.neowin.net

MacRumors Forums

Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware [Updated]

Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that's compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that have magnets inside. The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069. Note that in the Settings app, you'll see a version number rather than the firmware number. The new version is 247.0.0.0, and the old one was 174.0.0.0.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Here’s everything new in Android 12L Beta 1 [Gallery]

For the first time in four years, Google is releasing a mid-cycle update to Android that’s primarily aimed at foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS. Android 12L Beta 1 is the first release available on actual devices, specifically Pixel phones. Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of the...
CELL PHONES
#Windows Installer#Windows Xp#Windows Search#Aslr#Freeware
Neowin

Here is your first look at Google Chrome's new download UI

A few days ago, we reported that Google Chrome is getting a new download UI that brings it more in line with the download experience offered by Microsoft Edge. Essentially, the upcoming implementation includes moving the download information from the browser shelf - where it currently resides in Chrome Stable - up to the browser toolbar, next to the omnibox.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Mailbird 2.9.56.0 [Update]

Mailbird is more than just another email client. Unlike most of the competition, Mailbird is designed to change the way you manage your email, scheduling, tasks, communications, and beyond. However, it doesn’t require you to sign up for a bunch of new accounts and services. Instead, Mailbird lets you bring all your accounts onto one amazing looking platform where you can do everything in one place.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

TeamViewer 15.25.6 [Update]

TeamViewer is the fast, simple and friendly solution for remote access over the Internet - all applications in one single, very affordable module. Remote control of computers over the Internet, Instantly take control over a computer anywhere on the Internet, even through firewalls. No installation required, just use it fast and secure. Training, sales and teamwork, TeamViewer can also be used to present your desktop to a partner on the Internet. Show and share your software, PowerPoint presentations etc. File transfer, chat and more, Share your files, chat, switch the direction during a teamwork session, and a lot more is included in TeamViewer.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

PeaZip 8.4.0

PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

NTLite 2.3.2.8526

NTLite is a Windows configuration tool that allows you to modify your existing Windows install or an image yet to be deployed, remove Windows components, configure and integrate, speed up the Windows deployment process. Reduce Windows footprint on your RAM and storage drive memory. Remove components of your choice, guarded by compatibility safety mechanisms, which speed up finding that sweet spot. Windows Unattended feature support, providing many commonly used options on a single page for easy setup.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Windows 11 Patch Tuesday (KB5008215) is here, includes quality improvements

Microsoft has released its December Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, it includes several fixes and improvements that should improve your Windows 11 experience. After applying the KB5008215 update to your system, you’ll be on Build 22000.376. Microsoft has also mentioned that there will be now preview release this month and that these will resume in January.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

The (2020) Apple iMac i5 8 GB/256 GB is $300 off on Amazon today

If you’re in the market for a Mac, be sure to consider Apple’s 2020 i5 iMac. Apple is offering a discount on the device through its Amazon store in today's Deal of the Day so that you pick up the device for just $799; that’s down $300 from the RRP of $1,099 which is 27% off.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

CrystalDiskInfo 8.13.1

CrystalDiskInfo is a HDD/SSD health monitoring utility. It displays basic HDD (also SSD and USB-HDD) information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data as a list so you can see the specific issue that a hard drive may have. It provides a health rating based on your drive’s SMART status, plus will list its temperature, enabling you to see just how hot your drives are running. As various factors approach thresholds of danger, CrystalDiskInfo will alert you, letting you know it's time to make backups while you still can.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

The EFF will fight Google Chrome Manifest v3 which kills extensions that reliably block ads

Google Chrome will gradually undergo a fundamental revision, and it will deeply impact all extensions for the web browser. The upcoming revised set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), collectively known as Manifest v3, will essentially kill all popular ad-blocking extensions. The Electronic Frontier Foundation or EFF has vowed to fight this change, but it could be a losing battle.
INTERNET
Neowin

Get this Android App Development with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle for just $12.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off the Android App Development with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle. Three lifetime courses on Kotlin! Get started with one of the most-used programming language by Android developers and build your own apps in no time.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

SecureAPlus 6.7.0

SecureAge SecureAPlus combines application whitelisting and antivirus components to protect your computer from known and unknown malware more effectively. It does what other conventional antivirus cannot do – it can block any new and advanced malware regardless of how they try to evade detection. It even alerts you when risky programs are attempting to run to prevent any accidental installation that potentially can harm your computer. Hence, SecureAge SecureAPlus is the next generation antivirus that truly protects your computer without taking any chance.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Save 26% off a Quest 45" Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Lifestyle section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 26% off a Quest 45" Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk. Upgrade your gaming experience with this desk's 45" surface, power console, cup holder, headphone hook and more!. The Quest 45" Wide PC Gamer...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Chasys Draw IES 5.10.01

Chasys Draw IES is a suite of applications including a layer-based image editor with animation, icon editing support and super-resolution via image stacking (Chasys Draw IES Artist), a multi-threaded image file converter (Chasys Draw IES Converter), a fast image viewer (Chasys Draw IES Viewer) and a RAW camera file processor (Chasys Draw IES raw-Photo). The whole suite is UAC aware and is designed to take advantage of multi-core processors, touch-screens and pen-input devices.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Amazon looking to stream Windows games on Luna via Linux

Luna, the streaming games platform from Amazon, is charting new frontiers with its latest job listing. The company is looking to hire engineers who are familiar with DXVK, Wine (Proton), and Mesa. These are the same technologies that enable Windows games compatibility on Valve’s forthcoming Steam Deck. In fact, these tools are already available to Linux gamers via the Steam client.
COMPUTERS

