New York Knicks small forward Kevin Knox has entered the health and safety protocols, and he is out for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Knox is joining teammates Obi Toppin, R.J. Barrett, and Quentin Grimes in protocols. He just recently found his way into the rotation due to the others being inactive, but now Knox will miss at least one game. Evan Fournier and Alec Burks should see additional minutes on Thursday with Knox unavailable.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO