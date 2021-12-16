ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Surreal Soulslike ‘GRIME’ Heading to The Switch in 2022

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClover Bite’s Metroidvania soulslike in GRIME will finally be headed to consoles. Together with publisher Akupara Games, the companies have announced that the title will be available for the...

bloody-disgusting.com

