Surreal Soulslike ‘GRIME’ Heading to The Switch in 2022

I’d say ever since I became perpetually Warhammer-brained via my review of Battlesector, I’ve wanted a third person action Warhammer game. I mean, you can call me out of touch for not knowing that existed all the way back in 2010 courtesy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Or, alternatively, you can forgive me for glossing over a game that came out 10 years ago. While a lot of the night was hemming and hawing over a new Alan Wake coming after ten years, there didn’t seem to be a lot of fanfare for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to come in after a similarly long hiatus.
Comments / 0