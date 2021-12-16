ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: Dec 15

 1 day ago

WEST FARGO, N.D. — December 16, 2021 — Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of...

