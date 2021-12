Welcome back to another round of Nightly NBA Player Props. We’ve been on a bit of a roll lately, with a 10-5 start to the month. Let’s keep the momentum going. There’s not a better place to play basketball than Madison Square Garden, which is where Tuesday night’s NBA props take us. The New York Knicks really needs to get back on track before they fall too far out of contention. The Knicks (12-15) are losers of three straight and six of their last seven. Golden State hasn’t been as sharp as it once was to begin the season, either. The Warriors are just 4-3 over their last seven and are coming off of a come-from-behind, two-point win in Indiana last night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO