Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

March soybean meal closed up $10.10 last week, ending at $365.90, the highest close in four months with signs of strong demand from end users. The December soybean meal contract expires Tuesday and has only had seven deliveries reported so far. The December contract was priced $12.00 above the March contract on Friday, a strong sign of demand from end users willing to pay up to secure physical supplies in December. Technically, March soybean meal broke above its 100-day average on Nov. 12, stumbled near the end of the month and then returned back above the average on Dec. 3. Fundamentally, it is difficult to know how much the lysine shortage will boost meal demand, but judging by end-user interest, the uptrend in meal is likely to continue.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO