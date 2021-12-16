Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, nearly the entire commodity board is green with higher prices. March corn is up 4 3/4 cents, March soybeans are up 13 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 17 1/2 cents. Among soy products, soybean meal is slightly lower, while March bean...

wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports to China Soar

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020 and have surged this year, reaching 138,000 metric tons through September valued at more than $1.1 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror says projections for the entire marketing year are even higher.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: China, Brazil, Argentina and US poultry, pork and beef news

US meat packers’ profit margins rose 300% during pandemic: Biden administration. White House officials/economists continue to target US meatpackers. Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated US market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economic advisers said.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
Kokomo Perspective

Market tells farmers not to store grain

Farmers are seeing good commodity prices this winter and a market that is telling them to sell now rather than storing their crop, but high input prices for next year’s crop are complicating the decision whether to sell. “We have a lot of balls in the air,” says Don...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

High Fertilizer Prices: The History and Future

"Peruvian guano has become so desirable an article to the agricultural interest of the United States that it is the duty of the Government to employ all the means properly in its power for the purpose of causing that article to be imported into the country at a reasonable price. Nothing will be omitted on my part to accomplishing this desirable end." -- President Millard Fillmore in his Dec. 2, 1850, State of the Union Address, promising to bring down the market price of bird poop.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Better Australian wheat weather seen as price-negative

Weakness in European wheat futures plus more talk of better weather for the Australian harvest are seen as short-term negative forces. Russia is considering reducing its export quota slightly from the previously planned 9 million tonnes, and this could provide some underlying support. With the oversold condition, the market looks set to see a significant recovery bounce, but it may need some type of catalyst.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases on Australia harvest and Black Sea exports

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Wednesday as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to recent technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Soybeans edged higher, with strength in soymeal again offsetting weakness in soyoil, while corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises on news Russia to reduce export quota

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday on news that Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, could reduce its export quota to secure domestic supply in the face of food inflation, while soybean prices climbed tracking firmer soyoil futures. Russia is considering reducing its wheat export...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses recorded in the previous session, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production. Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains. "Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slip Again Tuesday

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Front-month New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures and the nearest delivered Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange registered modest losses for a second trading session Tuesday ahead of weekly industry inventory data and Wednesday's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve following the International Energy Agency's outlook Tuesday morning that global oil production would outpace demand through the middle of 2022, with that trend beginning in December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Canola Shows Resilience as Soybean Oil Pushes Lower

Soybean oil for March delivery continues to diverge from soymeal futures. On Dec. 14, March soybean oil futures closed 1.06 cents/pound (lb.) USD or 2% lower, reaching a fresh five-month low while breaching the 33% retracement of the move from the contract low on April 27, 2020, to the contract high reached on June 10, 2021. A continued move lower could result in a potential test of the 38.2% retracement at 50.70 cents, which is slightly higher than the June 2021 low of 50.29 cents, creating a range of potential support. The stochastic momentum indicators on the daily chart are in oversold territory, while over the life of the contract, these indicators do not tend to remain in oversold territory long.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Changing of the Guard in the Soy Complex

March soybean meal closed up $10.10 last week, ending at $365.90, the highest close in four months with signs of strong demand from end users. The December soybean meal contract expires Tuesday and has only had seven deliveries reported so far. The December contract was priced $12.00 above the March contract on Friday, a strong sign of demand from end users willing to pay up to secure physical supplies in December. Technically, March soybean meal broke above its 100-day average on Nov. 12, stumbled near the end of the month and then returned back above the average on Dec. 3. Fundamentally, it is difficult to know how much the lysine shortage will boost meal demand, but judging by end-user interest, the uptrend in meal is likely to continue.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

World Nitrogen Demand to Increase in 2022 Despite Considerably Higher Prices

OMAHA (DTN) -- Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but...
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Cattle Markets Take on a Defensive Role Over Holidays

While we all enjoy spending time with our families during the holidays, unfortunately this time of year usually has a bearish affect on both the live cattle and feeder cattle markets. For the live cattle complex, the holidays bear less interest for the market, both technically and fundamentally. From a...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures, Equities Advance Ahead of US Inflation Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced in early morning trade Friday, with the front-month West Texas Intermediate contact holding above $71 per barrel (bbl) as investors await the release of key inflation data in the United States that could shed light on the direction of Federal Reserve monetary policy in the coming months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Bean Oil Strongest Member of Soybean Complex

We have seen a correction in the long oil/short meal share of the combined soybean crush margins as cash soybean oil basis in central Illinois just a few weeks ago hit its highest percent of the soybean crush value ever at close to 53% vs the long-term average of 33%.
AGRICULTURE

