As experienced traders know, market volatility and volume tends to dry up around the holidays in the final two weeks of the year, but before we get there, there are a number of high-impact economic releases over the next ten days. For US-based traders, the proverbial “last hurrah” of 2021 will be the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, but the appetizer ahead of that main course will undoubtedly be Friday’s highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from November.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO