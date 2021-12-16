ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil hits $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
 14 hours ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost...

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

The Fed Hits The Brakes

Economists not surprised by Federal Reserve's plan to end bond & MBS purchases early in 2022 and boost rates in bid to tame inflation. Talk about a change in plans. For most of the year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seemed content to believe that soaring inflation was “transitory,” something to watch but not to be overly distressed about.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil rises on hawkish Fed and as U.S. demand withstands omicron

Oil rose after U.S. crude stockpiles fell the most since September and a more hawkish Federal Reserve spurred a broader rally in financial markets on speculation it can slow inflation without derailing growth. Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.5 per cent after recovering from omicron concern in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. industrial output trends higher in November

The numbers: Industrial production rose 0.5% in November, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, led by strong gains in manufacturing and mining – which includes oil production. The gain was slightly below Wall Street expectations of a 0.6% gain, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Capacity utilization...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
