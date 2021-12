AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Kirkwood — women 5:30, men 7:30. CLEAR LAKE — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows outscored Clear Lake 19-9 in the third quarter as the Cowboys knocked off the #2/3A Lions 49-39 in North Central Conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake’s leading scorer Carson Toebe was held to only five points, all coming in the first half. Travaughn Luyobya led the Lions with 13 points while Keegan Ihde added 11 off the bench for Clear Lake, as they drop to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night.

