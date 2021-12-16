ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Universal coronavirus vaccines urgently needed, NIH leaders say

By Mackenzie Bean
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore research is needed to understand the global "coronaviral universe" and use that information to develop vaccines that are broadly protective against coronaviruses, three leaders from the National Institutes of Health wrote in a Dec. 15 op-ed published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The article's authors are:....

