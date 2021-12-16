ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BoE stunner sends gilt yields to its biggest daily rise in a month; pound jumps

investing.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Gilt yields jumped, the pound rallied and British bank stocks surged on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. The BoE becomes the world's first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Boe#Gilt#Uk#Reuters#British#The Bank Of England#Omicron#Daiwa Capital Markets#Sterling
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

BoE hikes, ECB holds, Dollar extends losses: All clear for santa claus rally

The rally in currencies and equities continued on Thursday with the U.S. dollar extending lower. All of the major economic events this year are now behind us, clearing the way for a Santa Claus rally. Some may argue that the rally which typically runs from the last 5 days in December to the first 2 in January started early this year but barring any negative COVID-19 news, the current mood should extend into year-end. Many of our readers may find the price action in forex over the last 48 hours confusing as the USD weakened after the Federal Reserve projected 3 rate hikes next year and EUR strengthened after the European Central Bank said a rate hike in 2022 is very unlikely. U.S. data was mixed with the Philadelphia Fed index tumbling to 15.4 from 39 and jobless claims ticking up to 206K from 200K. Housing starts and building permits remained strong.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Sterling jumps to December highs after BoE raises rates

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to December highs versus the euro and the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised investors by hiking interest rates, while the European Central Bank announced a reduction of its monetary stimulus. Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Gold Back at Cusp of $1,800 as Treasury Yields Crumble Post-Fed, BOE

Investing.com - The Fed and the ECB have, unwittingly, made the day for gold bulls. Wednesday’s announcement of stimulus tapers and expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve sent Treasury yields tumbling on Thursday as investors shed fears of excessive hawkish action by the central bank. That allowed bullion...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling / Euro: BoE-Fuelled Rally Trumped by the ECB

Pound Sterling looks supported, but the big risk for those readers holding out for higher rates is the Bank of England skips another hike in February. The UK currency raced higher against the Euro, Dollar and its major peers after the Bank of England went ahead and raised interest rates in a move that surprised a good portion of the market.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Euro strengthens on higher inflation forecasts and risks

The most-notable signal from the ECB press conference has probably been the boost in inflation forecasts, particularly for next year. The numbers still fall below the ECB target in 2023 but Lagarde highlighted that there are 'possibly' upside risks while noting that energy prices should stabliize. That said, energy prices have been soaring this week so I'm not sure that's built in.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BOE Liftoff! GBP Soars as Traders Price in More BOE Rate Hikes through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Turkish lira at record low as central bank cuts rates

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to record lows on Thursday after the central bank cut rates as expected, while most other emerging market stocks and currencies rose on easing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve. The lira sank more than 5%, crossing 15 to the dollar as the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Italian and Spanish bond yields rise after ECB decision

Bond yields of periphery eurozone nations rose after the European Central Bank decision, as the central bank looks to slowly reduce the rate of government bond purchases. The ECB confirmed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end as planned in March, and that bond purchases will slow in the first quarter. The Asset Purchase Programme, in its place, will buy €40 billion per month of assets in the second quarter, €30 billion in the third, followed by €20 billion, the rate at which the ECB intends to stay until it gets ready to lift interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy