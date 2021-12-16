ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The former Facebook manager who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that it...

luxurylaunches.com

Worth $122 billion, here is why Mark Zuckerberg is way beyond eccentric and is actually the weirdest billionaire of our times.

It’s only fair to define an individual by their characteristics. So, when you hear someone mention Mark Zuckerberg, what attributes do you attach? Maybe a young billionaire who has grasped more than he can clutch in a very short time. Or an awkward youth whose intelligence got the better of him and put in bang in the middle of the public crosshairs? Or even an eccentric supervillain who lives in the depths of the earth, controlling an android that parades around Midgard, spreading his gospel of doom. Whatever your interpretation of this Silicone Valley wonder-kid, you’ve surely heard a tale or two that is either weird, cringe-worthy, or simply unbelievably senile.
BUSINESS
news4sanantonio.com

Facebook has sold ads comparing the vaccine to Holocaust

(CNN/KPIX/CNN Newsource) - Facebook has reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling ads that promote anti-vaccine messages and compare America's COVID-19 response to Nazi Germany. In one ad, Facebook promoted a sweater emblazoned with the words "I'm originally from America but I currently reside in 1941 Germany." Despite Facebook's...
INTERNET
USA Today

Facebook whistleblower urges lawmakers to avert impasse on social media laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen implored lawmakers Wednesday to avert the usual congressional stalemates as they weigh proposals to curb abuses on social media platforms by limiting the companies’ free-speech protections against legal liability. Still, Haugen urged caution in making changes to the 1996 law that...
INTERNET
State
New York State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Facebook whistleblower testifies before House subcommittee chaired by Doyle

WASHINGTON — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared in front of Congress once again as lawmakers continue their march on big tech CEOs and grapple with whether and how social media platforms should be responsible for their user content. The lawmakers, led by Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, say they want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy

Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of "cyber mercenary" groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents and journalists worldwide. Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping via hack attacks. The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business. "The surveillance-for-hire industry... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a press briefing.
INTERNET
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Conversation U.S.

I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted suffer from racial and gender biases. People who have multiple marginalized identities, such as being Black and disabled, are even more at risk than those with a single marginalized identity. This is why when Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the metaverse – a network of virtual environments in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects – and said that it will touch...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Facebook's utterly unnecessary Meta rebrand has hit the Play Store

One of the highlights, or rather, weirdest moments of 2021 was when Facebook announced its abrupt name-change. From that point onwards, the company itself has been known as Meta, coinciding with news of its increased focus on this whole “metaverse” thing. In the weeks that followed we started to see the new Meta name pop up across Facebook's whole ecosystem of apps. That momentum has made it to the Play Store, with the company’s apps now showing that they come from Meta Platforms, Inc.
INTERNET
#Whistleblowers#Big Tech#Ap#Senate#Olin College#Harvard
Times Union

HarperCollins cancels Chris Cuomo book deal

NEW YORK — A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host, who had privately helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations. A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told the Associated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IGN

Daily Deals: This Facebook Portal Deal is the Perfect Christmas Present

We're getting closer and closer to Christmas, so we're quickly running out of time to secure all your last-minute gifts and deals. To help you out, we've rounded up all our favourite discounts right now in the sales. To kick things off, Facebook currently has an impressive promotion on its...
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Counter

Fast food workers are using 911 call logs to draw attention to a hidden “crisis of violence”

Employees have been berated, attacked, had food thrown at them, and worse. A new report tallies 77,000 violent encounters on the job. Pictured above: Officers speak to a Burger King employee that was punched in the face by an angry customer, asking him questions to find out more about what happened and if he needed medical attention in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 1, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Fortune

An ex-engineer says she was harassed and groped at Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘bros’ club’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three months ago, Ashley Kosak read a letter from former Blue Origin employees alleging a toxic and sexist work environment at Jeff Bezos’s commercial spaceflight company. The document made her think about her experience at her own employer: Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
PUBLIC SAFETY

