Economists expect Millennials to continue influencing markets for years to come. According to Fox Business, conventional wisdom held that millennials, born from 1981 to 1996, would become the generation that largely spurned homeownership. Instead, since 2019, when they surpassed the baby boomers to become the largest living adult generation in the U.S., they have reached a housing milestone, accounting for more than half of all home-purchase loan applications last year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO