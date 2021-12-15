A Holiday Memory This Person Would Rather Forget

The Ratliff family from Herriman donning their festive apparel during their 2018 cruise to Cabo. (Photo courtesy of Cassidy Ratliff) “How can we have Christmas without a Christmas tree, Mom?” -Kevin McCallister, "Home Alone." Kevin asked this question as his family was packing for their holiday trip to Paris, France. Taking a vacation during the holidays was unheard of for the 1990 movie audience, but introducing this concept added to the storyline, character development, and message of Home Alone. We all remember the rained-out trip, a mother’s determination to be with her son for Christmas, and the message of forgiveness between parent and child. But nowadays, more and more families are opting to follow the McCallister tradition to teach their children another message: that memories last longer than objects.
Comments / 0