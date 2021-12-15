A Holiday Memory This Person Would Rather Forget

This past weekend I finally had a chance to put up our manger figures. I have had this particular set for many years. They are larger than most manger figures and are very beautiful. I need a larger space to display them. Our china cabinet is perfect for them; it’s higher and I can light the area to showcase the set. Through the years I have added figures to the set. It took me a few years, but I found three beautiful camels for the wise men. These camels are made of leather and they are in perfect scale to the size of the wise men. What a vision this makes for someone when they first see the scene.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO