An evening with Joshua Bell is always a treat, and given his status as one of the world’s foremost violinists, he is highly sought after. But it felt extraordinary to have him perform alongside the New York Philharmonic for three evenings around Thanksgiving, especially as it has only been a few months since the Philharmonic began hosting indoor shows again. Bell was the soloist for just the first part of the program, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61. Rounding out the rest of the evening were Chen Yi’s Duo Ye and Stravinsky’s Suite from the Pulcinella ballet.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO