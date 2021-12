"Lumber prices are expected to rise in the next year and if this fluctuation of high prices continues the price will have tripled by 2025," says Richard Fung, a custom home builder with Forever Homes. "Right now the price of lumber per board foot is $1,024.30. The prediction is, next year the price will be as high as $1,516.96 per board foot. The price has been rising throughout the entire year."

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO