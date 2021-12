ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On a playground in Berlin, 82 years ago, Betty Grebenschikoff said goodbye to her childhood best friend, AnnaMarie. "Her father brought AnnaMarie to the playground, and my father brought me and we had to say goodbye," recalled Betty, who now lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. "They told us we should say goodbye to each other, and we would maybe see each other again sometime. And we cried, and we hugged each other, and we cried some more. Little girls, best friends, you know? It was very difficult."

