ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Three Arrested in Connection with Killing of Model and Her Friend

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 14 hours ago

At least three people are in police custody Thursday on suspicion of killing a model and her friend last month, according to the husband of one of the victims. Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were last seen at an apartment in the...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Jurors sentence McKinney woman to probation in 2018 slaying of husband

A McKinney woman who was accused of ambushing her husband as he showered and then fleeing their house after the shooting, leaving their two young children behind, was acquitted of murder this month. A Collin County jury instead convicted Morgan Leigh Sims, 36, of the lesser charge of manslaughter and...
MCKINNEY, TX
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lake Charles American Press

Breaking: Deputy terminated after arrest

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested this morning for aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment. She has since been fired. CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Deputy Brittney Williams worked in investigations and had been with the department for about 14 years before being terminated. The Lake...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

Slim 400 Shot and Killed in Los Angeles Area (UPDATE)

UPDATED 12/9, 2:52 p.m. ET: In a statement shared on Thursday afternoon, a rep for the Inglewood Police Department confirmed the fatal shooting of Slim 400. Per the statement, the shooting is now under investigation. See more below. “At this current moment, the Inglewood Police Department can confirm that Vincent...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Fox 11#Cilliers#Toyota#Uber#Kabc 7#Free Daily Newsletters
CBS LA

180 Arrested, 30 Illegal Gambling Operations Shut Down In Crackdown On San Bernardino Street Gang

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A crackdown on a violent street gang in San Bernardino has resulted in 180 arrests and shut down 30 illegal gambling operations, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. (credit: San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office) Dozens of search warrants were executed Thursday as part of a joint investigation into the Westside Verdugo street gang, which authorities say has an extensive criminal history in the San Bernardino area and is suspected in a number of murders, attempted murders, and assaults. Thirty illegal gambling operations run by the Westside Verdugo gang were shut down over the course of the investigation, and more than 100 gambling machines and devices were seized, according to authorities. Just this year alone, prosecutors say five homicides, four attempted murders and a host of other crimes were linked to these illegal gambling sites. During the searches executed Thursday, 31 suspects were arrested and 11 firearms were seized. A total of 92 handguns, 19 assault weapons, hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, and nearly $300,000 in U.S. currency have been seized over the course of the investigation, Bonta’s office said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

2nd woman dies after loved ones suspect drugging during night out in L.A.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, a friend of the late model Christy Giles, died weeks after the two victims’ loved ones suspected they were drugged during a night out. Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer who had recently moved to Los Angeles from Mexico, was hospitalized in critical condition Nov. 13 after a night out with 24-year-old Giles. She was dropped off at a West L.A. hospital hours after Giles’ body was left at a Culver City hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
CBS Baltimore

After Apparent Murder Suicides, Attorney Says Intensity Of Domestic Violence Increased Over Pandemic

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Alleged serial rapist facing 14 counts left victim with broken leg in ditch for days: Riverside County DA

A man being described as a serial rapist has been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Garcia, 36, was charged with physically and/or sexually assaulting six women in the Coachella Valley area from September 2020 to August 2021, officials said. Three victims were allegedly […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy