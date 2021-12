There are very few true visionaries throughout history. By any standard of measure, John Fricano was a visionary. He also should be a household name, but he's not. In my view, that was of his doing. John Fricano simply worked very hard and didn't worry about promotion or self-promotion. He promoted his vision and not himself. However, he has left an indelible legacy that has endured for more than 66 years.

