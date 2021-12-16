Inside Track: For In-House Counsel, Risk Isn't Always a Bad Word

PAYING OFF - What if I told you that dollar figure you put on your client invoices could become… real money? As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, the just-released 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory shows that law firms’ focus on billing and collections, which increased in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19, helped boost inventory by 12.4% throughout the Am Law 200 this year. As a result, it’s likely to remain an emphasis for lawyers going forward. Brad Hildebrandt, founder of Hildebrandt Consulting and a co-author of the client advisory report, said firms have always aspired to improve billing hygiene, but the rise of remote work probably helped them accomplish that goal, as lawyers and employees more broadly may have been more intentional about recording time while away from the office. “I think that’s probably going to continue,” Hildebrandt said.
