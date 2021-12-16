High school teacher accused of assault involving student

PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — A high school teacher has been accused of assault charges involving a student, police and school officials in Plaistow, New Hampshire said.

The teacher at Timberlane Regional High School has been charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and sexual assault, Brian Cochrane, school district superintendent, said in a news release Thursday.

Cochrane said his office received a complaint on Nov. 18 that the teacher had made an “unprivileged contact” with the student. The district informed the Department of Education and notified the student’s parents to contact police. The teacher was placed on administrative leave the next day and will remain so pending the district’s ongoing investigation, Cochrane said.

The teacher was was released on personal-recognizance bail and ordered not to have contact with the student, WMUR-TV reported.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 31. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.