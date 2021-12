We await confirmation as to when CSP members employed by the HSC in Northern Ireland will see this reflected in their pay but it will not be until 2022. The increase will rectify the current position where once again NHS staff in Northern Ireland are the lowest paid in the UK; this, and the fact that the 3% is fully funded, is positive. However, it remains the case that 3% is not enough – it doesn’t reflect the rising costs of living or the workforce crisis in parts of the NHS and was strongly rejected as an acceptable award by CSP members in England and Wales earlier this year.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO