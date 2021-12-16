Southern Methodist University - Perkins Chapel

The University of Southern Indiana has announced its plans to host commencement exercises for both the classes of 2020 and 2021. USI is making up for lost time by holding not one, not two, not three, but FOUR ceremonies - two for the class of 2020 and two for the class of 2021. All four ceremonies will be held on the same day - Saturday, December 18th - in the beautiful new Screaming Eagles Arena on USI's campus.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO