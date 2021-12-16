Southern Methodist University - Perkins Chapel

The University of Southern Indiana has named Dr. Constance Swenty interim dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, effective in January and also named Sarah Will interim executive director of Human Resources. Swenty previously served as assistant dean of nursing for the college and holds a bachelor’s degree from Drury University, master’s degree from Clarkson College and a DNP from USI. Will previously held the role of associate director and holds a bachelor’s degree from USI.
