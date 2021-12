The popular Cove Bowling Lanes in Great Barrington has been in the news several times over the past few decades. Back in 1998, it was widely reported as the inspiration for the bowling alley portion of the film “The Big Lebowski.” The Cove was also home to national champion bowler Tom Hankey Jr. And now the bowling center is back in the headlines as the site is scheduled for a foreclosure auction in mid-December.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO