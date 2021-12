Streaming can be an arduous task to carry out. The massive audience base comes with a lot of responsibility. Streamers need to be very careful regarding what they say and how they say things in public because it can have a long-lasting effect. Since their entire careers are based on their relationship with fans, streamers need to be cautious of saying anything that would demean their fanbase in any way. To err is human, and streamers are no different, Well they are humans too so they can mistakes too but like everyone else they are not forgiven generally for their mistakes and even one small mistake can cost them BIG!

