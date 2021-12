It’s been widely speculated for over a month now that January would be an exceptionally busy month for Nvidia. Not only would it see the launch of the hugely anticipated (and likely prohibitively expensive) 3090 Ti, but it would also see the arrival of the 3050 and newly revised 3070 Ti and 3080 graphics cards. With all seeming likely for a release in mid-January, however, following a report via TechPowerUp, a reliable leak source claims that Nvidia has decided to delay the release of both the 3070 Ti and the 3080 until probably around (or at least) mid-February.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO