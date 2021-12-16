ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25% to tackle inflation

 5 days ago

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in three years in a bid to tackle UK inflation. Rates were increased from 0.1% to 0.25% in what the Bank suggested would be the first in...

Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank

Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst in modern times. More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value amid political squabbling that has delayed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. "Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is 4 billion," Salameh said in an AFP interview.
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
