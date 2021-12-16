Thursday's Market Minute: Russell 2000 Range-Bound After Breakouts Breakdown

Lots to keep an eye on, so let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. The focus this week will primarily be on the Fed and the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, as investors and traders look for more information on how Jerome Powell plans to combat inflation rising to near 40-year highs. On Friday, we saw CPI here in the U.S. year-over-year come in at 6.8%. This has many wondering if the Fed will speed up the taper, and what kind of language they may use as they distance themselves from the “transitory” verbiage to something more realistic. In addition to the Fed this week, we also have the ECB, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan announcing policy decisions, so it could be a big week for currency markets and financial products.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO