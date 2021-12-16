ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Thursday's Market Minute: Russell 2000 Range-Bound After Breakouts Breakdown

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell 2000 futures tested a downside breakout in recent weeks but managed to claw back to their old stomping grounds. After the brutal upside fakeout-breakout that took traders for a roller coaster ride for much of November before plummeting, the small-cap contract bounced between the boundaries of the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 20.96% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 7.36% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $9.19....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: PPI Surges as FOMC Kicks Off

With earnings season stalled until the new year – big banks kick off the unofficial start to 4Q reporting the week of Jan. 10, 2022 – investor focus remains on economic data and the Federal Reserve, especially with regard to any indication of inflation. The Producer Price Index (PPI) Final Demand number came out this morning, following up on November’s Consumer Price Index released last Friday that topped an already lofty consensus. Producer prices accelerated on a monthly basis in November to gains of 0.8% overall and 0.7% excluding food and energy, according to Econoday. In October, the monthly changes were 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Redbook’s weekly store sales report comes out this morning as well, in addition to the start of the two-day-long FOMC meeting, which has resulted in a lower start in the premarket for U.S. futures and a pullback in yields.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: A Slow Start to a Busy Week

Lots to keep an eye on, so let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be watching. The focus this week will primarily be on the Fed and the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, as investors and traders look for more information on how Jerome Powell plans to combat inflation rising to near 40-year highs. On Friday, we saw CPI here in the U.S. year-over-year come in at 6.8%. This has many wondering if the Fed will speed up the taper, and what kind of language they may use as they distance themselves from the “transitory” verbiage to something more realistic. In addition to the Fed this week, we also have the ECB, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan announcing policy decisions, so it could be a big week for currency markets and financial products.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#Russell 2000#Volume Profile#Pixabay
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Bullish Countertrend Rally Hits a Wall

Equity markets have whipsawed in the past week as investors have worried about the potential effect of Omicron and the Federal Reserve having signaled its willingness to speed up its tightening of monetary policy. There was a post-Omicron countertrend rally that began Monday, but the markets seem to think it’s too soon to interpret the recent data. There is still a high degree of uncertainty about the pandemic, added to thin trading conditions during the holiday season means market moves are more amplified than they otherwise would be.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 closed out the trading week on a positive note. Moreover, for the eighth week in a row, investors were net buyers of ETFs and conventional funds, as they injected $20.6B of new capital into the system according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report. SPDR...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Pivotal Economic Data On Tap Tomorrow

There are some potentially pivotal economic data due at the end of this week, so let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be keeping an eye on!. First, after last week’s disappointing non-farm payrolls release on Friday, traders and investors will be focused on the weekly jobs report due out today. Last week jobless claims came in at 222K a slight uptick from the week prior at 194K but still the lowest number of people claiming joblessness since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday’s JOLTS numbers showed the disconnect between employers that need to fill positions and workers willing to take on those roles remains, coming in at 11M.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 10.0% to $1.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock increased by 6.5% to $94.51. At the close, Oracle’s trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 13.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Is it For Real?

Last week I warned viewers that the selloff in stocks was the real deal. Yesterday we just had the biggest rally since March. The Nasdaq is barely 1% away from its record. Was that it for bears? Another short-lived and futile attempt to steal the show? Here are a few things to watch: 1) Bitcoin. Tuesday’s bitcoin bounce was pretty weak compared to the explosive move in stocks. Crypto is the highest-beta risk asset in existence and to see bitcoin’s 24-hour move just a percentage point or two above the Nasdaq’s is odd. The S&P and Nasdaq bounced right back into the top of their trading range the past month, but btc can’t seem to gather enough momentum to close Friday’s big gap in futures. I’ve written here plenty about why a hawkish Fed is the Achille’s Heel to bitcoin’s momentum; perhaps we’re seeing that in action. But that doesn’t exactly fit with the fact the biggest winners in Tuesday’s stock market were expensive, profitless growth companies.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Can SFIX Fix Itself?

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is expected to report 1Q earnings after the bell today, with Zacks estimates a loss per share of $0.13 and revenue of $572.27 million. The stock has had a rough year, falling from its high of $113.76 in January to a low of $22.04 yesterday. The company is based around a clothing subscription box, curated to each customer by a personal stylist and Stitch Fix’s artificial intelligence.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Gold awaits breakout

Gold treads water as markets await US jobs data release. The metal remains under pressure after it failed to maintain bids above 1780. Sellers are testing the daily support at 1760. A bearish breakout would shatter hopes of a swift rebound and send the price to last September’s low at...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range tightening, directional breakout around the corner?

Stocks and government bond yields remain depressed, weighing on the USD. The EU October Producer Price Index soared by 5.4% in the month. EUR/USD trades in a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels above the 1.1300 figure, modestly up on Thursday. The...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite gets shredded Thursday afternoon, heads for worst day in over 2 months

The Nasdaq Composite Index was sinking over 2.5% Thursday afternoon, putting the index on pace for the steepest daily loss since late September, as the market appeared to have a delayed reaction to the Federal Reserve's updated policy, which signaled three rate increases in 2022 and an accelerated pace of reductions of market-supportive asset purchases. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5% at 15,180, at last check, which would mark the worst day for the technology-heavy index since a 2.8% drop registered on Sept. 28, FactSet data show. The decline for the composite benchmark represent a reversal of earlier modest gains for the the broader market. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.8% lower at 4,672, after touching an intraday peak at 4,731, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading less than 0.1% higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Sees Strong Options Flows With Heavy Monthly Expiry Friday

What Happened: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is having a strong day, rising 2.74% on strong option flows with over 174,000 options traded, printing over 112,000 calls and 61,000 puts (image below). Today's option flows represent an 11% increase in the total options as the stock had approximately 875,00...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Drops Below A Key Level: What You Need To Know

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shares are trading significantly lower Monday as the crypto market is seeing a big dip. Ethereum looks to have broken back below the $4,000 level where it has found resistance in the past. This is a sign for traders to be wary in the future as the price could make a large movement downward if unable to hold above this trendline.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Moderna May Be Ready To Head Higher Again

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower Friday after the company announced interim Phase 1 data for its mRNA flu vaccine. Moderna said mRNA-1010 successfully boosted hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) assay geometric mean titers against all strains 29 days after vaccination for all doses tested in younger and older adults in the study.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy