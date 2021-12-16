ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Countering the Great Resignation: 4 Tips to Creating a Connected Hybrid Workforce

By Paul Pellman
CMSWire
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we wind down the final weeks of 2021 and look toward the new year, many of us are wondering the same thing: “What lies ahead?” While none of us can predict the future, one item should be at the top of every company's to-do list: employee...

www.cmswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Your best employee just quit. Should you extend a counteroffer?

You dread that moment when one of your people schedules a meeting to tell you that they have just accepted a job somewhere else. As a manager, you feel rejected, maybe even abandoned, and now have another problem on your hands—an empty position, a new person to hire and onboard, lost business. The fight in you comes out, and you might wonder what you can do to make them stay, and you reach for the counteroffer. So the question stands: Should you offer more money?
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

5 Ways To Create Workforce Unity

Creating workforce unity within your company can be challenging. Team members are often scattered around the globe, working on their own tasks and projects. However, there are many ways to create unity that will help keep everyone feeling like they’re part of something big! This blog post shares five different strategies for building unity within your company.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

The Hybrid Workforce Of The Future Involves Orchestrating People And Processes

Jakob Freund is the CEO of Camunda, an open source software company innovating process automation. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, many organizations have turned to hybrid work as a potential solution. According to a CNBC survey in July, 45% of companies were expected to lead with a hybrid workforce model in the second half of 2021. While many organizations are used to co-located working, remote employees can miss a lot of the collaboration and context that comes from in-person interactions. On the opposite end of the spectrum, automated workflows may miss the mark without clarity on where employees must intervene.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

The Great Resignation is greatly exaggerated

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter where we share the latest tips, tools and insights to help you stay informed about the modern tech office. Today: What tech workers really want, why better office gadgets matter, and a breakdown of your year on Zoom. —Amber Burton, reporter (twitter | email)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Health Benefits#The Great Resignation#American
CMSWire

Beware the Customer Experience Metrics Manipulators

As business leaders, we tend to rely on quantifiable metrics because — as the old adage goes — “numbers don’t lie.”. Except, of course, when they do. The topic of this article doesn’t quite align with the spirit of the holiday season. But it is critically important in customer experience (CX), especially during these times of the year when there is high visibility into what is happening in CX programs. Many of us have learned the hard way that you can’t always take the data coming from various teams at face value. Individual employees, teams and technology vendors often want to tell the best possible story about their programs, and some will have no problem manipulating the metrics to help them tell that story.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
TheConversationCanada

Organizational support: The key to employee commitment and well-being during the pandemic

For nearly two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for people to do their jobs. In addition to regular work duties, people have had to worry about their health and that of their loved ones. They have faced increased uncertainty about the future and have had to learn new ways of working. Considering this additional pressure, it is not surprising that employees have reported feeling less happy at work since the start of the pandemic. The pandemic has also damaged employees’ commitments to their organizations. With companies increasingly adopting remote work models, employees have fewer and fewer reasons...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Workers Keep Resigning. Here's a Novel Idea to Get Them to Stay

Instead of relying on exit interviews for potentially illuminating information, business owners are connecting with their employees before they're already out the door. To keep employees from leaving amid the Great Resignation, leaders need to start asking the tough questions--at the right time. While exit interviews are a common practice...
SMALL BUSINESS
CMSWire

Supporting All Workers With Digital Employee Experience Management Tools

Employee engagement continues to be top of mind, thanks in part to the rapid transformation of work over the past two years. We know that employees who are more engaged and empowered are more productive than their non-engaged peers. Productivity leads to better customer experiences, which in turn drives business growth. This means employees are able to contribute from their first day.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Top Marketing Skills and Traits for 2022

Companies want marketers with digital skills as evidenced by LinkedIn data on top coveted marketing skills and jobs through the COVID-19 pandemic. Automation, AI and video continues to grow, and that’s reflected in the titles of the top 10 marketing jobs in highest demand. Three out of the top four jobs in demand have digital in them (no shocks here):
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
commercialintegrator.com

Dialpad Launches Dialpad Meetings with Poly to Enhance Hybrid Workforce Experience

Dialpad Inc., a Calif.-based AI-powered communication and collaboration provider, announced the launch of Dialpad Meetings. Poly, the Calif.-based provider of audio video solutions, served as the technology partner for the new service. Through this partnership, Dialpad Meetings provide an all-in-one video conferencing solution for meeting rooms of all sizes. Per...
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

The Great Resignation: how can companies combat their talent shortage?

Republished with permission from Knowledge@Wharton The online research and business analysis journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Millions of workers are quitting their jobs, which has been dubbed 'The Great Resignation'. In the light of this, experts have outlined what employers can do in order to...
RETAIL
Fast Company

3 things leaders need to do to hire more women in tech

It’s almost 2022, and companies still aren’t getting it right for women in tech. Sure, they’re dangling high pay and remote work. And those are important. But they simply aren’t enough. With peak hiring and job hunting season right around the corner, here’s how to stand...
ECONOMY
businessnorth.com

‘Great Resignation' will force employers to be more flexible

BusinessNorth editor's note: Addressing the workforce shortage has been called the No. 1 challenge among our readers. To better serve you, we are devoting our 2022 annual directory to how the workforce shortage impacts our region. The directory will be published in early January. We are committed to bringing you continued coverage and innovations on this challenge, including this article by Mark Zdechlik of MPR News.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Creating Connections With Employees: Three Insights

Results-driven CEO with extensive experience driving transformation, high performance and profitable growth. “Quitting Your Job Never Looked So Fun,” The New York Times proclaims as the Great Resignation reveals “a seismic shift in people’s attitudes toward work.” But what if the shift isn’t so much about attitudes toward work as it is about lack of connection?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How to Bolster Employee Retention During the Great Resignation

When building my business, I knew it was going to be critically important to offer a high-quality employee experience. Creating happy, loyal employees is key to business success because retention is key to business success. The cost of employee turnover for a single worker can be up to two times...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy