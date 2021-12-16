Countering the Great Resignation: 4 Tips to Creating a Connected Hybrid Workforce

As business leaders, we tend to rely on quantifiable metrics because — as the old adage goes — “numbers don’t lie.”. Except, of course, when they do. The topic of this article doesn’t quite align with the spirit of the holiday season. But it is critically important in customer experience (CX), especially during these times of the year when there is high visibility into what is happening in CX programs. Many of us have learned the hard way that you can’t always take the data coming from various teams at face value. Individual employees, teams and technology vendors often want to tell the best possible story about their programs, and some will have no problem manipulating the metrics to help them tell that story.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO