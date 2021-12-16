ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOE surprises with first hike in crisis to curb inflation

By David Goodman, Lizzy Burden and Philip Aldrick
MySanAntonio
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time in three years, setting aside concerns over a surge in coronavirus infections to tackle the highest inflation in more than a decade. The first major central bank to hike its benchmark since the pandemic began opted to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

