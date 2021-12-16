ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP/USD could target 1.3380 if BOE goes for a rate hike

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has advanced to fresh two-week highs near 1.3300. Markets are pricing a strong chance of a BOE rate hike following the latest inflation data. GBP/USD could target 1.3380 in case a hawkish BOE outlook boosts the pound. GBP/USD has closed the second straight day in the positive territory...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a discount to target 1.3380/90 confluence area

GBP/USD corrects the BoE rallies imbalance towards daily support. 1.3380/90 confluence targets are compelling from an hourly basis. GBP/USD has been accumulating and broke higher on the daily chart following today's surprise hike of 15bp from the Bank of England. At the same time, the US dollar has been unable to break the 97 levels in the DXY index.
Technical studies show potential GBP/USD weakness despite rate hike

Since mid-November, buyers and sellers, in the shape of doji indecision candles, have been squaring off around support at $1.1237-1.1281—made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation.
EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
GBP/USD outlook: Upbeat UK Retail Sales data add to positive post-BoE tone

Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike. Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.8% f/c) provide additional support to sterling, along with UK Liberal Democrats winning a seat from PM Johnson’s party.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hunting down 1.3380 with eyes on 1.3400

A break of the area and a subsequent restest of it could lead to a continuation higher should the area act as a fresh support structure for the bulls to lean against.
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Early on Friday, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will provide the decision of its routine monetary policy meeting. Following the rate decision, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend the press conference, around 06:00 AM GMT, to convey the logic behind the latest policy moves. The Japanese...
EUR/GBP recovers back to 0.8500 level as markets digest BoE, ECB policy decisions

EUR/GBP is back to just below the 0.8500 level from earlier near 0.8450 lows. Markets are digesting Thursday’s ECB and BoE rate decisions. EUR/GBP was under scrutiny to an unusual degree this Thursday given both the BoE and ECB set policy, though one of the rate decisions proved more consequential/of a market mover than the other. EUR/GBP dipped as low as 0.8450 after the BoE surprised markets with a 15bps rate hike, breaking to the south of this month’s prior triple bottom in the 0.8490 area in the process.
Bitcoin Holds Steady As ECB Raises Rates

With the Fed looking to raise interest rates in 2022, many investors are wondering what the impact could be for cryptocurrency. This week’s FOMC meeting saw the Fed make moves that set them up to raise rates sooner rather than later, as they indicated they would cut back on their bond-buying program to $30 billion a month. “Economic developments and changes in the outlook warrant this evolution,” Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, said in an interview with the New York Times.
Currency market: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD

The Boe Watch took informed probabilities were correct yet the BOE raised against probable expectations. Last BOE meeting probabilities were correct yet BOE failed to raise against probability expectations. RBNZ probabilities at 44% informed the RBNZ won't raise. The RBNZ raised. Probabilities are failures. What works is the 5 day...
Gold Price Forecast: Heading for lower lows on anticipated hawkish FOMC

The US Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the pace of tapering. The dollar gains momentum heading into the most relevant event of the month. XAU/USD is technically bearish, although the upcoming direction depends on the Fed. Spot gold trades near a fresh December low of $1,764.24 a troy...
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls could step aside on dovish ECB

EUR/USD has regained its traction amid renewed dollar weakness. ECB will announce policy decisions alongside updated macroeconomic projections. Investors want to know what ECB will do to continue to support the economy after PEPP. EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum late Wednesday as the greenback faced renewed selling pressure following the...
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3200 as Fed members eye at least three-rate hikes by 2022 per dot-plot

The British pound dipped to 1.3170s, then bounced back near 1.3200. Fed’s dot plot is far more hawkish, with three rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. The GBP/USD edged lower during the New York session after the Fed decided to keep interest rates unchanged at the 0-0.25% range. Further, it decided that a faster bond taper is needed, reducing its bond purchases by $30 Billion, in line with the market’s expectations. Also, the dot-plot witnessed that most of the board members feel comfortable hiking at least three times in 2022, followed by three times in 2023 and three times in 2024.
GBP/USD steady around 1.3330s after Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions

The British pound printed a 100-pip gain after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered an unexpected rate hike. The Federal Reserve meeting event turned to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact event,” delivering the market expectations. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Tilted upwards, but a clear break of 1.3353...
Shocking BoE Decision Could Fuel A Breakout In GBP/USD

Today’s Bank of England meeting is drawing a great deal of attention and has the potential to cause significant price action swings in GBP-based pairs and UK asset prices. On the back of the BOE surprising the market when it failed to lift rates in November and with the emergence of Omicron as a fresh threat in the UK, there was another surprise with BoE choosing to hike rates.
