ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Twilio

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have provided the following ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $393.75 versus the current price of Twilio at $261.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twilio#3m#Twlo
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks Worth a Closer Look

The three companies are value stocks that have seen their dividend yields rise as their shares have fallen this year. All three offer dividend yields above 5% but still manage cash-dividend payout ratios below 52%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Twilio Shares Are Rising

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $350 price target. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Twilio, are otherwise trading lower for the past month amid overall market weakness and as stocks dipped following US inflation data. Twilio is trading lower by 7% over the past five sessions and lower by 16% over the past month.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Citrix Systems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Citrix Systems has an average price target of $93.6 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $75.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For BioNTech

Within the last quarter, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $280.4 versus the current price of BioNTech at $287.05, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated BioNTech...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy