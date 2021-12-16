Centre mulls delicensing power distribution, bringing multiple DISCOMs in same area

Plug Power to Supply Up To 10 Tons Per Day of Green Hydrogen, Certarus to Serve as Preferred Third-Party Logistics Provider. HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation"), North America's leading transporter of compressed natural gas and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, have entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their collective expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain – helping to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO