Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Miami’s shorthanded win over the 76ers

Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, The Athletic surveyed more than 100 former players on a variety of topics. For one topic, the former players were asked which current coach they would have most liked to play for. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra got some love, as he received 8.5 percent of the votes. Only four other coaches received higher percentages.
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history. After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early...
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
Kyrie Irving has been away from the Brooklyn Nets for the entirety of the season so far. Because Irving refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he became ineligible to play home games for the Nets, due to New York's vaccine mandate. As a result, the Nets excluded Irving from all team activities until further notice.
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has broken the all-time record for 3-pointers in front of previous record holders Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. Curry broke Allen’s record when he sunk the 2,947th 3-pointer of his career against the New York Knicks. With 7 minutes and 33 seconds...
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and Steph Curry is 33-years-old, so they should go all in.
It is not unnoticed that Stephen A. is a very big fan of Stephen Curry and his team Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season leading his to the top of the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers is...
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
Manny Diaz made a late run at Jaden Harris in his final days as the Miami Hurricanes’ head coach, and Mario Cristobal finished the job Wednesday. Harris, a three-star cornerback from Riverwood in Atlanta, signed with Miami on the first day of the early signing period after landing a scholarship offer from the Hurricanes in November and officially visiting Coral Gables during Diaz’s final weekend as coach earlier this month.
Good day to all! (AND KEEP READING BELOW JACURRI FOR UPDATES ALL DAY!) Miami has its quarterback of the future, and he’s a gifted one for the UM signing class of 2022. 7:55 a.m. The Hurricanes have welcomed four-star, dual-threat standout Jacurri Brown of Valdosta Georgia’s Lowndes High School to the Canes family. Brown becomes the first official UM signee of this early signing period.
Nyjalik Kelly didn’t want to have to go play on the other side of the country. Kelly said he would have, though, if it meant having Mario Cristobal as his coach. So when Cristobal recently left the University of Oregon to come home to coach the Miami Hurricanes, Kelly said his decision as to where he’d play college football was a “no-brainer.”
