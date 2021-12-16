ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nupur Recyclers IPO closes day 3 with over 41.37X subscription

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The initial public offering (IPO) of Nupur Recyclers, a leading name in the metal recycling and processing industry, has been subscribed 41.37 times. The public issue subscribed 34.23 times in the retail category, and 53.01 times in the NII category on Day 3, i.e., December...

MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
pymnts

Indian Ride-Hailing App Ola Nets $500M

Ola, the Indian-based ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber, has generated a $500 million from investors, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) report from Reuters. The company first announced its intent to raise $500 million in July ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), according to PYMNTS. Ola is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Closes Three Stores After Covid Infections

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report on Wednesday closed three stores across the U.S. and Canada temporarily due to a rise in internal cases as employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a media report. "Brickell City Centre Miami, Annapolis, Maryland and downtown Ottawa and said...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Indian Ride Hailing Firm Ola Raises $500 Million Loan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year. Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Apollo-backed SPAC cuts U.S. IPO size to $350 million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) cut the size of its initial public offering to $350 million from $400 million it had expected to raise earlier, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO relaunch Monday, sources say

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group (0020.HK) plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The people could not...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Paytm slides as anchor investors lock-in period expires

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) tumbled as much as 13% to hit their lowest since a dismal debut last month after a lock-in period for anchor investors in the company's initial public offering ended on Wednesday. Paytm's shares crashed more than 27% in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Trinseo closes deal on Dutch plastics waste collection, recycling company

UTRECHT, the Netherlands—U.S.-based plastic and synthetic rubber manufacturer Trinseo has taken a further step on the path toward becoming a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. The company announced Dec. 7 it has agreed to purchase Dutch plastic waste collection and recycling company Heathland B.V. A well-known and established...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

More Retail IPO Hints at Amazon’s India Omnichannel Plans

In the continued parade of new stock market listings, especially for initial public offerings (IPOs), there’s particular appeal for groceries in an omnichannel world. As noted by PYMNTS through recent research, in the United States, 72% of grocery shoppers now order groceries online for curbside pickup or home delivery.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart-Backed Symbotic Will IPO Via SoftBank SPAC For $5.5B

Symbotic, a robotics and automation startup company, which is backed by Walmart WMT, said on Monday it is going public via a blank check merger with SoftBank Group, valuing it at $5.5 billion. This deal will be conducted with SVF 3, which went public in March and raised $320 million....
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: Samsara Readies $753 Million IPO

Samsara has filed to raise $753 million in a U.S. IPO. Samsara (IOT) has filed to raise $753 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company provides vehicle monitoring and telematics applications for fleet operators. Although it’s...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

EV Company Polestar Might Be Close to Completing an IPO

Polestar isn't your typical electric vehicle company since it has been manufacturing vehicles for decades. The top EV companies including Tesla, NIO, Rivian, and Lucid Motors were all established after Polestar, which was manufacturing high-performance vehicles in the 1990s. Since then, the EV company has made a complete transition from manufacturing race cars to electric vehicles. The company plans to have an upcoming IPO through a SPAC merger.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

IPO market enjoys busiest year for deals since 2000 and raises most proceeds ever at $142.5 billion

The initial public offering market is winding up the busiest year for deals since the dot.com boom of 2000 and the best-ever year for proceeds raised at $142.5 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO exchange traded funds. There were 27 deals worth a billion dollars or ome, led by electric truck company Rivian Automotive Inc. , which raised $12 billion to mark the biggest IPO since that of Alibaba in 20214. "On the back of stellar returns in 2020 and a huge pipeline of IPO candidates, deal flow was essentially nonstop, with typical strength...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Reddit Confidentially Files with SEC for IPO

Reddit did not reveal how many shares it will offer and the price range for the offering. But it said that the IPO will take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. American social news company Reddit Inc has confidentially submitted a draft...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Reddit says it has filed for an IPO

Reddit has filed for an initial public offering through a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While the timing of the IPO is unclear, the filing comes after a strong year of public offerings for technology companies. It also comes after Reddit's own WallStreetBets group...
BUSINESS

