India

Channi first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom: Kejriwal

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLambi (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom. Addressing a rally at...

Rajnath Singh to meet French counterpart today for 3rd annual Defence Dialogue

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a meeting with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday for the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. The meeting will be held at 'Vigyan Bhawan' in New Delhi. "The 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India...
India in touch with Pakistan to send wheat, medicines to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India is in touch with authorities in Pakistan to send more humanitarian assistance, including wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. "We'll continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat...
India farmer protests: Demonstrators return home claiming victory

Indian farmers have been returning to their homes from the capital Delhi's borders after calling off a mass protest that lasted for more than a year. Their standoff with the federal government ended last month when it repealed three controversial laws that sought to give private players a greater role in the farm sector.
Arvind Kejriwal
Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed following COVID-19 concerns

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The finale of this year's 'Miss World'-- one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Miss World 2021 grand finale was slated for a global broadcast in Puerto Rico this week, but according to the official statement...
Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
India
US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. The United States has ramped up pressure on China, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that contributed to America's addiction crisis. The US Senate unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. "We know it's happening at an alarming, horrific rate with the genocide that we now witness being carried out," said Senator Marco Rubio, a driver behind the act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, and which the White House says Biden will sign.
Remembering the ‘war babies’ of the 1971 conflict between India and Pakistan

Today, Dec. 16, we commemorate the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 — a war that ultimately transformed what was originally known as East Pakistan into the independent nation of Bangladesh. Pakistan, ruled at the time by its dictatorial president Gen. Yahya Khan, reacted to a growing movement for autonomy in Bengali-dominated East Pakistan by sending in the troops. That prompted intervention by India, which ultimately helped the increasingly rebellious Bengalis to break away from rule by Islamabad.
US still reviewing Cuba terror listing but offers no new proof

President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday it was still reviewing Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism even as an annual report offered no new evidence. Donald Trump's administration in its final days in office returned Cuba to the terror blacklist, a move that severely hampers investment and is popular with many exiles in the politically crucial state of Florida. Biden has surprised some observers by largely keeping Trump's policies in place rather than returning to former president Barack Obama's efforts to end decades of hostility toward the communist island. John Godfrey, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, said only that the designation remained "under review" as he released an annual report on terrorism.
Bangladesh PM's son denounces Islamist party over 'connivance' with Pakistan during Liberation War

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's information technology adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy came down heavily on Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for its wartime brutalities and conspiracies geared towards strengthening the footing of Pakistan and wiping out the dream of freedom cherished by Bangladeshis. Sajeeb Wazed...
Centre to introduce Bill in Rajya Sabha to promote, facilitate Mediation

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): As the continuous Opposition uproar has been affecting Parliament proceedings regularly, the Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is slated to move the Bill...
UK signs trade agreement with Australia to shape post-Brexit economic relations

London [UK], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK has signed a trade agreement with Australia that will shape the post-Brexit economic relations between London and Canberra, the UK Department for International Trade said. "The UK has signed a historic trade agreement with Australia, our first from scratch since leaving the EU,...
