Channi first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom: Kejriwal
18 hours ago
Lambi (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom. Addressing a rally at...
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a meeting with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday for the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. The meeting will be held at 'Vigyan Bhawan' in New Delhi. "The 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India...
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India is in touch with authorities in Pakistan to send more humanitarian assistance, including wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. "We'll continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat...
The Indian government’s case against Rona Wilson, a jailed Indian activist and critic of Narendra Modi’s administration, is expected to face new scrutiny following allegations that his mobile phone was hacked using Israeli-made spyware just months before his controversial arrest. A forensic analysis of Wilson’s phone by Amnesty...
Indian farmers have been returning to their homes from the capital Delhi's borders after calling off a mass protest that lasted for more than a year. Their standoff with the federal government ended last month when it repealed three controversial laws that sought to give private players a greater role in the farm sector.
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANJI): There would be no impact of the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel's findings on Sugar on any of India's existing and ongoing policy measures in the sugar sector, informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ministry said that India believes that its measures are...
Khurram Parvez was a teenager when his grandfather, a civilian, was gunned down by the Indian army. Growing up in Kashmir in the 1990s, he became wearily familiar with such violence but it was an incident he would never forget. Over the next three decades, Parvez defended human rights and...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The finale of this year's 'Miss World'-- one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Miss World 2021 grand finale was slated for a global broadcast in Puerto Rico this week, but according to the official statement...
Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker.
The United States has ramped up pressure on China, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that contributed to America's addiction crisis.
The US Senate unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.
"We know it's happening at an alarming, horrific rate with the genocide that we now witness being carried out," said Senator Marco Rubio, a driver behind the act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, and which the White House says Biden will sign.
Today, Dec. 16, we commemorate the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 — a war that ultimately transformed what was originally known as East Pakistan into the independent nation of Bangladesh. Pakistan, ruled at the time by its dictatorial president Gen. Yahya Khan, reacted to a growing movement for autonomy in Bengali-dominated East Pakistan by sending in the troops. That prompted intervention by India, which ultimately helped the increasingly rebellious Bengalis to break away from rule by Islamabad.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on people and government officials to refrain from traveling abroad after the country detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a hospital cleaning worker
The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act was passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday. It comes amid intense concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The Senate has passed...
President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday it was still reviewing Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism even as an annual report offered no new evidence.
Donald Trump's administration in its final days in office returned Cuba to the terror blacklist, a move that severely hampers investment and is popular with many exiles in the politically crucial state of Florida.
Biden has surprised some observers by largely keeping Trump's policies in place rather than returning to former president Barack Obama's efforts to end decades of hostility toward the communist island.
John Godfrey, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, said only that the designation remained "under review" as he released an annual report on terrorism.
Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's information technology adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy came down heavily on Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for its wartime brutalities and conspiracies geared towards strengthening the footing of Pakistan and wiping out the dream of freedom cherished by Bangladeshis. Sajeeb Wazed...
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): As the continuous Opposition uproar has been affecting Parliament proceedings regularly, the Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is slated to move the Bill...
London [UK], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK has signed a trade agreement with Australia that will shape the post-Brexit economic relations between London and Canberra, the UK Department for International Trade said. "The UK has signed a historic trade agreement with Australia, our first from scratch since leaving the EU,...
