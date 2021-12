The showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers is possibly the most anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup of the season. First place in the division is on the line as the underdog Chargers try to knock the Chiefs off their perch atop the AFC West. The Chiefs are favored by 3three points at Vegas sportsbooks and the totals are north of 50. NFL DFS players should pay close attention to the injury reports before locking in their Week 15 DraftKings showdown lineups, as several key Chargers will be hampered, if not inactive altogether.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO