Junction City, KS

JCPD issues travel advisory

JC Post
 15 hours ago
As you travel today, please be aware that there are still downed power lines and tree limbs throughout town. Crews have worked through...

Storms create issues

More damage reports are coming in from Geary County following the Wednesday afternoon storms. Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges confirmed damage in the Lacy Drive area. "Rainbow International, they've got damage to their building. Believe the roof blew off or part of the roof did." Berges added there was a report of a roof off of a building on the west side of Junction City, part of the roof from a motel entry way in Grandview Plaza was blown off into a wall of an adjacent building causing damage to a wall and several windows. There were power lines down in the Grandview Plaza area, and Berges noted there was no electricity on U.S. 77 from I-70 north to the city of Milford.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Power restoration efforts continue

Emergency Management said at mid-morning that many residents in Geary County are still out of power following the high winds experienced on Wednesday. Evergy, DS&O, and others are currently working to get powered restored. If you are out of power please check the outage maps online for your power company.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Officials provide an update on water service

The repairs to the Junction City Water Plant and restoration of water service will take awhile. Based on information provided by Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra, the portions of town located in hilly or high areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all Friday morning. If you reside in a lower area of the community some water may still be available. "Especially on the high side, which may be the ( west ) water tower which will be on the hilly parts of the city you will not have any kind of water pressure at all, if you even have water. " There will be a little bit of water on the low side of town until the water in the lower system runs out.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
Fort Riley evaluates storm damage

The Dec. 15 damaging wind event, which impacted the region, damaged more than 80 facilities and numerous homes on Fort Riley, caused some low-hanging or downed power lines and broke numerous trees or limbs. According to information released by Fort Riley officials damages occurred across the Army installation with primary...
RILEY, KS
