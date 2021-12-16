JCPD issues travel advisory

The repairs to the Junction City Water Plant and restoration of water service will take awhile. Based on information provided by Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra, the portions of town located in hilly or high areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all Friday morning. If you reside in a lower area of the community some water may still be available. "Especially on the high side, which may be the ( west ) water tower which will be on the hilly parts of the city you will not have any kind of water pressure at all, if you even have water. " There will be a little bit of water on the low side of town until the water in the lower system runs out.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO