Villanova, PA

Cat in the Stax: Semester Rewind

villanova.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor my last “Cat in the Stax” of the semester, I thought it would be fun to write a semester recap and reflect on some of my favorite moments from fall 2021 while looking ahead toward what the new year holds!. To get the obvious out of...

blog.library.villanova.edu

villanova.edu

Cat in the Stax: Holiday Traditions

The holiday season is fast approaching, and I’m prepared to partake in some annual traditions or perhaps even make some new ones. Traditions may be religious, personal to your family, or just something goofy you do every year, but regardless of their origins, traditions make the holiday season worth looking forward to.
PETS
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
villanova.edu

Reflections from a GA – Traveling Through Fall 2021

This semester is coming to a close as well as 2021, so it’s the perfect time to reflect back on my third semester working in Falvey as a Graduate Assistant (GA.) Also, I may or may not be stealing the idea from Falvey’s other GA Ethan, so make sure to check out his post! At the beginning of this semester, I officially handed off the duties of Cat in the Stax to Ethan.
VILLANOVA, PA
Variety

‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
MOVIES
CLASSIX 107.9

A Philly Founding Member of The Roots, Leonard Hubbard, Dies at 62

Philadelphia’s former bass player, songwriter and founding member of The Roots, Leonard “Hub” Hubbard has passed away from cancer complications. Leonard Hubbard, the bass player who toured the world and recorded with Philadelphia’s notorious hip hop band, The Roots for 15 years, sadly made his exit out of this world Wednesday, December 16, 2021 at […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Man Makes It Snow In Folsom Just To Make His Community Happy

FOLSOM (CBS13) – It might just be the biggest news of the day. It’s snowing in Folsom. Well, kind of. A pretty impressive winter wonderland set up by one young man is drawing crowds to 1510 Thurman Way. But the sounds of pure joy with kids having snowball fights didn’t come without a lot of hard work. “Used some high ladders to get up there. Actually, used a scissor lift to get up there a couple times,” said 20-year-old Tyler Pepper. Pepper draped dozens of strands of lights across his street. They’re each 50 feet long and that’s not including the lights covering...
FOLSOM, CA
suunews.net

SPB to host last event of the semester

It is the week before finals and the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party in the Ballroom of the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Friday, Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m. Friday’s event marks the last event of fall semester for SPB. The event has...
LIFESTYLE
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
keizertimes.com

Cat of the week

History: Samantha is a white domestic short hair. She is a social eater which means that she likes to eat her food near people. Preferred home: This cat does best in a home with no other pets. Children of all ages is okay.
PETS
Washington Square News

Staff Rants: The end of the semester

I didn’t know I’d be graduating this semester. It came as a bit of a surprise. After scheduling a meeting with my counselor, I realized there were no more classes I had to take to finish college. Honestly, the feeling that I’m going to leave so soon doesn’t feel real yet. For the three years that I’ve worked at the Washington Square News, we’ve been critiquing the NYU administration and trying to push for tangible change. Change is something that doesn’t come easily, but I am leaving with the knowledge that we tried our hardest — succeeded sometimes and failed others. I may have attended college during what is historically one of the most tumultuous times to attend college. But there are still so many illustrious moments that sear themselves into the back of my eyelids. I won’t forget Washington Square Park in the fall, and the rusted sounds of bass, cellos and singing. I won’t forget those hours spent in grand old lecture halls, my stomach glowing with the warmth of shared ideas. College is a time when every failure makes you feel like the world will stop turning, and each triumph feels like the beginning of a long strand. In college, each time you experience a heartbreak, it feels like you are the first person in the world to do so. NYU can be so insular. WSN can be so insular. But with each new experience, I’m reminded that one day there will no longer be this sandbox of experimentation, only a wide expanse of things we do not yet know. The semester ends, but I take these thoughts and seal them in my ribcage for safekeeping. Next time, I will know what to do.
COLLEGES
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
CELEBRITIES
UTD Mercury

Rewind your fantasy with the dark academia genre

Dark academia is more than just a TikTok trend — it provides a refreshing escape from our technology-obsessed lives as it romanticizes the pursuit of knowledge through literature, classic architecture and a gothic color scheme. Think blazers, pleated slacks and a novel clutched in your arms as you rush...
TV & VIDEOS
ABC Action News

CATS at The Straz

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.” Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation!
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Mulholland Drive: 20th Anniversary Rewind

In the 20 years since it’s release, David Lynch’s surreal odyssey Mulholland Dr. continues to fascinate and confound viewers just as it did at the dawn of the 21st century. This strange film is a mystery, yet it is also something intrinsically more profound, abstract, and even otherworldly in it’s execution. In other words, the movie is classic David Lynch. Just as jarring as the movie’s plot is it’s journey to the big screen, which interestingly started off on the small screen as a rejected pilot for the ABC network in 1999. Lynch took the footage he shot for ABC, secured financing from French film studios, and shot new footage to create a narrative film and surrealist cinema hasn’t been the same since. Is the movie a dream? Are Betty and Diane simply dreamed characters inside Diane’s mixed up mind? Who is the mysterious cowboy and why does he speak in riddles? A million and one questions remain unanswered 20 years later, and this eternal mystery-cracking is what Lynch does best. 2001 was a year filled with great movies, and Mulholland Dr. sits high atop this list.
MOVIES
Android Headlines

YouTube Replaces Rewind With Escape2021 Livestream Event

YouTube has announced a new live interactive event called Escape2021. The event will run for 24 hours and include creators plus musicians to look back at some of the key trends and content from 2021. This program effectively replaces the annual YouTube Rewind program, which was canceled after criticism from creators.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind December 7th

In 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleetat Pearl Harbor . . . forcing the United States into World War Two. Today is a National Day of Remembrance. In 1969, “Frosty the Snowman” first aired on TV. Frosty’s voice was provided by comedian Jackie Vernon.
POLITICS
country1025.com

CONCERT REWIND: Dan + Shay 12/7/2021

On December 7, 2021, the nine-year anniversary of the duo meeting, Dan + Shay took over the TD Garden for a sold-out show! Ingrid Andress & The Band Camino opened the show. Dan + Shay played hit after hit! The show even included an intermission! Boston was the last stop on The (Arena) Tour. It was a night filled with lots of emotions, screaming, and dancing. Scroll down to see the highlights!
MUSIC

