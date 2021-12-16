ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHO getting funding for airport infrastructure upgrades

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Airports in Virginia will get millions to make infrastructure improvements. Locally, the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport will get more than $3 million....

tucson.com

Tucson airport to get $15.7M in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding

Tucson International Airport will get $15.7 million in federal relief funding from the economic-stimulus bill passed last March to help the airport and its concessionaires recover from the disruption of COVID-19. The Tucson airport will get about $14.2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the American Rescue Plan...
TUCSON, AZ
North Country Public Radio

North Country airports will get more federal pandemic funding

Two North Country airports will receive over $1 million in federal pandemic funds. Watertown International Airport will get over $1.1 million. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the funds are for various costs related to the pandemic including personnel, operations, sanitization, and “minimum annual guarantees for concessions.”. “Air...
WATERTOWN, NY
starvedrock.media

Local airports will get more than $3.8 in Rebuild Illinois funds

Six local airports will receive more than $3,827,982 in funding from the 2021 Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program. Airports were awarded 90 percent of their project costs and will have to pay the remaining 10 percent with local funds. The local projects include:. Cairo Regional Airport received $72,000 to...
ILLINOIS STATE
pasadenanow.com

Burbank/Hollywood Airport, Operated in Part by Pasadena, Getting Nearly $8 Million From Infrastructure Bill

The Burbank/Hollywood Airport, which is operated under the urbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, will receive $7,956,710 from the federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month. The money is part of the $294 million going to 167 airports across California, the state’s two Democratic senators announced Thursday.
PASADENA, CA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Airport Gets $4 Million in Federal Funds for Cargo Expansion Project

>Airport Gets $4 Million in Federal Funds for Cargo Expansion Project. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg International Airport is getting some federal money to expand its cargo shipping capacities. Senator Bob Casey said Thursday HIA will receive over four million dollars as part of the federal infrastructure bill that was recently made into law. Officials say the money will helps close the funding gap on a major expansion of the air cargo apron. The expansion is expected to eventually increase cargo by 30-percent at the airport in addition to creating 350 new permanent jobs and some 500 temporary jobs in constructing the project.
HARRISBURG, PA
peakofohio.com

Grimes Field Airport in Urbana to Receive Federal Funding for Upgrades

Officials say Grimes Field Airport in Urbana should receive $795,000 in federal funding toward improvements. The funds can go towards improving and replacing runways, taxiways, and airport-owned towers. The guidelines also include terminal improvement and multi-modal connections to the airport. This grant award is among the $254 million in airport...
URBANA, OH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Delegation Announces More Than $31.5 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Airports Across the State

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) announced $31,662,850 in the first round of federal funding to airports across the state from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Ronald Reagan
cbs19news

VDOT suspending lane closures, work zones for holiday traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People hitting the roads to get to their holiday destinations may see fewer construction zones on their route. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will suspend most work zones on the highways and lift many lane closures on the interstates and other main roads.
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

MDOT MTA Announces New Real-Time Location And Arrival Information For Metro SubwayLink

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday. This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time. The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app. “As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.” In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts. “The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.” Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
#Infrastructure#Cho#Newport News#Weyers Cave
Flying Magazine

Eviation Unveils Executive Cabin Design for All-Electric Aircraft

Aircraft manufacturer Eviation Aircraft has introduced its design for the executive cabin version of Alice, its all-electric aircraft. The six-seater executive concept is being designed to appeal to the regional corporate traveler. In a statement announcing the design, Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay called the cabin “the epitome of pure all-electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces new Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) is launching the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program, a new initiative aimed at supporting resilience building activities for Maryland manufacturers. “Maryland continues to be a national leader in helping to address the supply chain crisis that is … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces new Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program" The post Governor Hogan announces new Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline is approaching for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs19news

Emergency bridge repair, bridge inspections on Albemarle roads

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Crews will be inspecting several bridges in the area next week, which may affect drivers in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper District also has some emergency repairs that will be taking place on a bridge on Interstate 64. Those bridge deck...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County residents say 'no' to glamping

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Planning Commission discussed a proposed glamping, or upscale camping, project off of Dyke Road on Wednesday night. Members voted 3-2 to recommend denying the special use permit needed to build the glampsite, but it wasn't an easy call. The meeting saw...
GREENE COUNTY, VA

