Infection with Clostridioides difficile (C diff; formerly known as Clostridium difficile1) can be a serious complication for any patient, but particularly so in a patient who has undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). C diff infection is not uncommon. The nosocomial infection often develops after antibiotic use. The toxins produced by this bacteria, toxins A and B, cause inflammation to the colon wall, and subsequently the symptoms of the disease. The diarrhea from an infectious C diff colitis can be severe, and can lead to significant complications such as dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, hospitalization, or possibly death.2 Some studies have demonstrated C diff infection could potentially increase the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients undergoing HSCT.3.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO