ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Springfield College Holiday Winter Concert 2021

springfield.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springfield College Department of Music hosted its annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Harold C. Smith Presentation Room, Stitzer Welcome Center in Judd Gymnasium, as part of the William Simpson Fine Arts Series. The campus community joined members of the Springfield College Band, SC Singers,...

springfield.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

This week, concerts and holiday shows galore

Voices and orchestras of all kinds will ring out this week with a variety of interpretations of holiday classics. Enjoy holiday concerts by Pro-Am Performing Arts, The Villages Pops Chorus, The Villages Concert Band, The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra and The Brass Band of Central Florida with a performance of "A Christmas Carol” by the Players Theatre of Southern Oaks. And enjoy folk, rock or Motown hits with One Night in Memphis, The Kingston Trio, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and The Four Tops. Tickets for most shows can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
THE VILLAGES, FL
rose-hulman.edu

Rose Holiday Pops Concert Featuring Holiday Favorites

The Rose Holiday Pops Concert is back to kick off the holiday season. This annual favorite takes place at Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater on Sunday, December 12, at 1:30 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. This holiday show features Rose-Hulman students performing in the orchestra, concert...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Southwest Virginia Today

Holiday Brass Concert returns Saturday

This week the Floyd Center for the Arts will continue its tradition of hosting a once-a-year live, holiday, classical performance in partnership with the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival, featuring members of the Roanoke Symphony Brass. Compositions by Handel, J.S. Bach, Paul Dukas, Samuel Scheidt, Brahms and John Cheetham will...
FLOYD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Pecknold
Person
Kevin Olusola
Person
Thad Jones
Person
Kirstin Maldonado
Person
Jule Styne
Person
Vince Guaraldi
gaithersburgmd.gov

Winter Chorus Concert

The Gaithersburg Chorus will be performing two holiday concerts as we return to live, in-person performance. Join Music Director Daniel Hopkins & new Accompanist Ying-Shan Su in a concert featuring “Happiness” from You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, “More I Cannot Wish You” from Guys and Dolls, “In Meeting We are Blessed,” based on a spiritual from Nairobi, plus a selection of holiday carols & favorites. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wjpitch.com

Student instrumentalists prepare for winter concerts

WJ boasts a masterful student body with a high passion for the arts, with many students undertaking rigorous musical interests. Instrumental music, in particular, is explored in a variety of ways. Some take on an instrument on their own time, playing self-taught or attending private lessons while others, seeking to engage themselves in a larger community, participate in some of the school’s many programs.
EDUCATION
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Orchestra holiday concerts are back

CLEVELAND — The world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra's Holiday Show is back this season. 'Oh come all ye' faithful' opens the show, as guest conductor Brett Mitchell leads the musicians and vocalists. “To be able to have folks come in over the course of a dozen concerts like we’re doing over...
MUSIC
thepostnewspaper.net

Galveston College Community Chorale sets holiday concert on Monday

The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its 2021 holiday concert, “Shalom,” on Monday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7:30pm at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston. The free concert is open to the public. Under the direction of Michael Gilbert, the community chorale will...
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc Singers#Concert Program#Fleet Foxes#Sing Alongs Sc Band
Tiger Newspaper

Band performs in annual Winter Concert

SPHS Band's annual Winter Concert showcased a variety of both holiday and modern music arrangements. SPHS’ Concert Band, Orchestra, Symphonic Band, and Jazz Ensemble performed in their annual Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Winter Concert brought the community together for 90 minutes of music and was a culmination of the work all four groups put in this fall under the direction of music director Howard Crawford.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Winter Postcards” Holiday Community Concert w/ SF Lebian/Gay Freedom BAnd

Ring in the holiday season with the Official Band of San Francisco!. The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band will take you on an aural journey with music celebrating the winter season from around the world. In its first in-person indoor concert since 2019, the Band is excited to invite audiences back to share our love of music performance this holiday season!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
clemmonscourier.net

Salem Band holiday concert canceled

The Salem Band holiday concert, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, has been canceled. However, Salem Band will still perform the holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Hanes Auditorium at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College. This free concert will celebrates the return to indoor concerts and of Eileen Young’s 10th year as music director. Vocal soloists Dr. Cristy Brown and Rev’d Gus Chrysson will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” — and don’t miss Chrysson singing “O Holy Night.” Music from “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown,” swing, Salem Band favorite “Morning Star Polka” and more. Free concert. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required for all. Thank you for understanding and for making this easy for the Atkins High School student volunteers.
ENTERTAINMENT
mhslionsroar.com

Band and Orchestra 2021 Winter Concert

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, The Menchville Band and Orchestra held their Winter concert, a showcase of Mnechville student’s musical talent. Both the orchestra and band performed well, you could feel the excitement of the musicians and the passions harbored by them, as well as the directors. The Orchestra...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Holiday concerts free by singers, musicians

BREVARD COUNTY — If you’re looking to add some holiday cheer to your schedule, our Brevard musicians and singers have been warming up their instruments for an especially festival concert season. The Indialantic Chamber Singers will present “Sing We Now of Christmas” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
phillyfunguide.com

Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert

Enjoy old and new favorites at Winterthur, America's premier museum of Decorative Arts. Our two-part program amplifies messages of diversity and hope for this festive season. Margaret Bonds' The Ballad of the Brown King, a Christmas cantata in collaboration with poet Langston Hughes, opens the program. This multi-movement choral work...
MUSIC
ABC Action News

Bella Voce in The Holiday Concert at The Straz

The Holiday Music Concert, featuring students from the Patel Conservatory’s Chamber Ensembles, Vocal Arts Choirs and Suzuki Strings performing both traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, is sure to inspire the holiday spirit. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14th in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center. Songs will include...
HOLIDAY, FL
Ponca City News

Symphony and Chorale Holiday Concert Tuesday

Body The Ponca City High School Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for a combined performance with the Ponca City High School Chorale. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The Ponca City High School Symphony Orchestra is...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Student Holiday Concert set for tonight

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City High School Symphony Orchestra will pair up with the Ponca City High School Chorale at 7 p.m. tonight at the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall and perform a free Holiday Concert. The Ponca City High School Symphony Orchestra is under the direction of...
PONCA CITY, OK
Door County Pulse

Griffon Plays Holiday Concerts

The Griffon String Quartet will perform three pay-what-you-can holiday concerts in Dec. 17 and 18. Spicing up the repertoire and injecting some South American heat into cold, Wisconsin mid-December are two tangos from Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The quartet will perform Dec. 17, 5 pm, at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Middle School celebrates holiday season with winter choir concert

Sterling Middle School celebrated the holiday season with a winter choir concert Thursday evening. The concert featured performances by the seventh grade choir, seventh and eighth grade combined chamber choir, eighth grade choir and a “Holiday Carols Singalong” featuring all of the performers.
STERLING, CO
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Musicians Preparing for Winter Concert

Over the last few weeks, Knoxville High School musicians have been preparing for the upcoming winter concert. Band Director Meredith Tipping says all the musicians got a head start, and will join together December 20th for an entertaining show. “We actually started as soon as marching band was done in...
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy