Springfield College Holiday Winter Concert 2021

The Salem Band holiday concert, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, has been canceled. However, Salem Band will still perform the holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Hanes Auditorium at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College. This free concert will celebrates the return to indoor concerts and of Eileen Young’s 10th year as music director. Vocal soloists Dr. Cristy Brown and Rev’d Gus Chrysson will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” — and don’t miss Chrysson singing “O Holy Night.” Music from “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown,” swing, Salem Band favorite “Morning Star Polka” and more. Free concert. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required for all. Thank you for understanding and for making this easy for the Atkins High School student volunteers.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO