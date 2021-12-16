ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey has no interest in a Beyoncé Verzuz

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 14 hours ago
(CNN) — Not even asking Santa is going to get us a Mariah Carey and Beyoncé match-up on Verzuz. The famous franchise brings together music artists to "battle" with their hits....

