Forty-Three Clemson Student-Athletes Graduate Thursday
CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-three student-athletes and nine students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Graduation ceremonies on Dec. 16. The three ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 9 a.m.
Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 18 from the football program. Counting the eight graduating members of the men’s soccer program, 26 of the 43 graduating student-athletes have earned National Championships on the field while at Clemson.
MAC Hermann Award finalist Oskar Agren and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player George Marks are among the eight men’s soccer players walking. Twelve members of Student-Athlete Development’s Tiger Leadership Academy will cross the stage. Seven individuals are earning Master’s degrees, including two-time CFP Champions Nolan Turner, James Skalski and Darien Rencher.
Veronica Fraley, Clemson’s record-holder in the discus and a five-time All-ACC performer, will earn her degree in health science. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer team, all of whom went to the NCAA Tournament for all four of their seasons, are set to walk. Jojo Hyatt, the starting catcher on Clemson’s ACC Regular Season Champion softball team will earn her degree in PRTM.
The full list of graduates is below:Edit
|NAME
|SPORT /AREA
|DEGREE
|MAJOR
|TIGER LEADERSHP ACADEMY
|Ben Batson
|Football
|BA
|Communication
|Ty Lucas
|Football
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Nick Eddis
|Football
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Braden Galloway
|Football
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Mario Goodrich
|Football
|BA
|Sports Communication
|K.J. Henry
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Darnell Jefferies
|Football
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Frank Ladson Jr.
|Football
|BA
|Communication
|Zac McIntosh
|Football
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|Matt McMahan
|Football
|BS
|Economics
|B.T. Potter
|Football
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Luke Price
|Football
|BS
|Psychology
|Darien Rencher
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|James Skalski
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Baylon Spector
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Will Spiers
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Nolan Turner
|Football
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Jake Venables
|Football
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Nick Honor
|Men’s Basketball
|BA
|Communication
|Kyle Cottam
|Men’s Golf
|BS
|Management
|TLA
|Oskar Agren
|Men’s Soccer
|BA
|Economics
|Charlie Asensio
|Men’s Soccer
|BA
|Sports Communication
|TLA
|James Brighton
|Men’s Soccer
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|TLA
|Felipe Fernandez-Salvador
|Men’s Soccer
|BA
|Economics
|Alvaro Gomez
|Men’s Soccer
|BA
|History
|George Marks
|Men’s Soccer
|BA
|Psychology
|TLA
|John Martin
|Men’s Soccer
|BS
|Health Science
|TLA
|Giles Thaxter
|Men’s Soccer
|BS
|Mechanical Engineering
|Jacob Jahn
|Men’s Tennis
|BS
|Biological Sciences
|Kelsey Drzewicki
|Rowing
|BS
|Biological Sciences
|Isabella Dudley
|Rowing
|BS
|Marketing
|Sam Palmer
|Rowing
|BS
|Genetics
|TLA
|JoJo Hyatt
|Softball
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|TLA
|Crystal Childs
|Volleyball
|BA
|Criminal Justice
|Sydney Dawson
|Women’s Soccer
|BA
|Psychology
|TLA
|Renee Guion
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Graphic Communications
|TLA
|Hensley Hancuff
|Women’s Soccer
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Abby Hanks
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|Jackson Moehler
|Women’s Soccer
|BA
|Sports Communication
|TLA
|Riley Coggin
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Accounting
|TLA
|Nicolee Foster
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Veronica Fraley
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Health Science
|Sarah Hill
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Psychology
|TLA
|Ann Babcock
|Cheer
|BS
|Microbiology
|Jacob Cameron
|Cheer
|MS
|Mechanical Engineering
|Alexandra Forte
|Cheer
|BS
|Marketing
|Brooklyn Hollon
|Cheer
|BS
|Bioengineering
|Chloe Southmayd
|Rally Cat
|BLA
|Landscape Architecture
|Rachael Christensen
|Mascot
|BS
|Bioengineering
|Erin Johnson
|Mascot
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Nathaniel Hugh
|Manager
|BS
|Financial Management
|Jacob Salzman
|Manager
|BS
|Financial Management
