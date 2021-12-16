Forty-Three Clemson Student-Athletes Graduate Thursday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-three student-athletes and nine students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Graduation ceremonies on Dec. 16. The three ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 9 a.m.

Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 18 from the football program. Counting the eight graduating members of the men’s soccer program, 26 of the 43 graduating student-athletes have earned National Championships on the field while at Clemson.

MAC Hermann Award finalist Oskar Agren and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player George Marks are among the eight men’s soccer players walking. Twelve members of Student-Athlete Development’s Tiger Leadership Academy will cross the stage. Seven individuals are earning Master’s degrees, including two-time CFP Champions Nolan Turner, James Skalski and Darien Rencher.

Veronica Fraley, Clemson’s record-holder in the discus and a five-time All-ACC performer, will earn her degree in health science. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer team, all of whom went to the NCAA Tournament for all four of their seasons, are set to walk. Jojo Hyatt, the starting catcher on Clemson’s ACC Regular Season Champion softball team will earn her degree in PRTM.

The full list of graduates is below: