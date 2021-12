GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was shot ten days ago has been accused by police of breaking into an apartment and knocking over a pregnant woman. Greenville police said that after consulting with the district attorney’s office, the shooting of Mitchell Bradley Cobb, 22, of Greenville was ruled as justified and no charges will be filed against the person who shot him on Dec. 4, WITN reported.

