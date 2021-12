Quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Dec. 12 he will return to Tennessee in 2022 as a super senior. Hooker met with media Tuesday and discussed his decision to return in 2022. “Really, it was just prayer, talking to my family and the coaches as well, getting their feedback on what they thought of my season and my production,” he said. “I have gotten a couple of grades back. It’s really about just trusting the process, like I’ve always done, keeping my head down, working hard and controlling what I can control.”

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO